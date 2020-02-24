North Carolina is a delegate prize on Super Tuesday. But it’s a complicated one
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Only two states have more Democratic delegates at stake than North Carolina on Super Tuesday. But who will get them?Well, it’s complicated.— It depends not just on how many votes a candidate gets but where he or she gets them.— In a sense, candidates still in the race will be competing with those who’ve dropped out.— And regardless of the primary outcome, so-called automatic delegates — once known as superdelegates — can support whoever they want.“Of course it’s complicated,” said University of Virginia political scientist Larry Sabato. “It doesn’t have to be that complicated…
Swing State poll shows Trump beating every Democrat in Wisconsin
A new swing state poll released Thursday shows President Donald Trump beating every Democratic candidate in a head-to-head match-up in Wisconsin, but trailing behind in Michigan and Pennsylvania.In Wisconsin, Trump leads each candidate 7-11%:Trump/former Vice President Joe Biden — 49% to 42%Trump/billionaire Mike Bloomberg – 49% to 41%Trump/former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg — 49% to 41%Trump/Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) — 50% to 39%Trump/Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) — 50% to 43%Trump/Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) — 51% to 41%In Pennsylvania, Trump trails the candidates by... (more…)
Here are 7 wild, bizarre and pathetic moments from Trump’s ‘campaign launch’
On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump held a rally that was billed as the official launch his re-election campaign — though he has never really stopped holding campaign rallies.
As expected, the president ranted, lied, and engaged in the raucous attacks that are central to his connection with Republican voters. Some of it was actually just sad, such as his continued obsession with Hillary Clinton.
Here are seven of the wildest, disturbing and pathetic moments from the rally:
1. He said Democrats "want to destroy our country as we know it."
Trump casually accuses Democrats of "want[ing] to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it." pic.twitter.com/4K79KlbEeR