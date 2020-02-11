Quantcast
NYT reporter shuts down Matt Gaetz after he goes on unhinged Twitter rant

Trump-loving Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Tuesday accused New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman of being the “enemy of the people” — and she quickly shut him down.

The spat started when Gaetz objected to Haberman linking to a Washington Post report about President Donald Trump being displeased with Gaetz for supporting a resolution in the House of Representatives that limits his power to start a war with Iran without congressional approval.

Gaetz in particular was displeased with quotes from unnamed administration officials who said that they would stop returning his calls and text messages in the wake of his vote.

“Trump wants out of [Middle Eastern] wars as bad as I do and would never ‘punish’ anyone for agreeing,” Gaetz replied to Haberman on Twitter. “‘Multiple admin officials’ is code [for] anonymous/uninformed underlings.”

In a followup tweet, Gaetz grew even more angry at Haberman.

“It’s just a fascinating dynamic that when facts unfold disproving bad reporting… their MSM brethren (Maggie) continue to miscast reality,” Gaetz wrote, then added the hashtag, “#EnemyOfThePeople.”

Haberman at this point chimed in to say that Gaetz had gone “off the rails.”

“This is getting a bit off the rails so I’m going to unsubscribe,” she wrote. “Be well, congressman.”

