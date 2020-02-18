Obama is planning to play a big role in the 2020 election — but not in the way Fox Business has been reporting
Former President Barack Obama plans on campaigning “often and loudly” for the Democratic nominee in the 2020 election, whoever that happens to be, according to a new report in New York Magazine citing anonymous people close to him.
But he is not, contrary to a recent report from Fox Business, considering intervening in the Democratic primary to quash the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the magazine’s Gabriel Debenedetti reported.
“Obama’s team has made clear to Sanders’ inner circle that the former president has no intention of getting involved in the primary,” Debenedetti wrote. “And people from both camps who are familiar with the discussions say the pair has also spoken directly during this election cycle. Top Sanders advisors accordingly viewed the Fox Business report as a case of rogue former Obama aides speaking wishfully and out of turn, rather than a preview of things to come.”
Still, Obama has criticisms of Sanders’ tactics and view of politics. The report noted that Obama was seen as addressing Sanders’ rhetoric in November when he said the country “is less revolutionary than it is interested in improvement.” But Obama has also at times seen fit to praise Sanders’ signature ideas.
If the primary turns into a bruising experience for Democrats, Obama’s presence could still be a uniting one. Polling suggests that the former president is still rated highly within his party, with around 87 percent rating him favorably and only 10 percent seeing him unfavorably. And across parties, his standing may be even more impressive. RealClearPolitics has found that an average of 59 percent of people nationally view Obama favorably, while only about 36 percent view him unfavorably.
With this high approval, Obama may “step in to try and unite liberals, moderates, and progressives” in a fractious primary, according to the report.
“He’s been going out of his way to remind worried Democrats who come to him that his 2008 primary was long and brutal, and still ended in his election,” it said.
One person who speaks with Obama told Debenedetti “he’s gonna be all-in for Bernie if he’s the nominee.”
One scenario that could make that could throw a wrench into the works, however, is if Sanders goes into the convention with a narrow plurality of delegates, far too few to win on the first ballot but more than anyone else. That could lead to a divisive and heated contested convention, and some may want to turn to Obama for guidance. If another candidate looked to be a stronger candidate at that point, it could be a major “dilemma” for the former president.
But if that scenario occurs, it will be a strained and fractious situation no matter what else occurs. Some have speculated that it could lead to the creation of a whole new party entirely. If that were really to come to pass, Obama’s potential influence may be an afterthought.
2020 Election
What’s the real reason behind Trump’s new pardons? At least one could help him win re-election in 2020
President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced on Tuesday.
DeBartolo, who owned the team when it won five Super Bowls in 14 years, pleaded guilty to a corruption charge in 1998 after testifying that former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, who was sent to prison in the case, extorted him for a $400,000 bribe for a casino license, according to The Associated Press.
2020 Election
Right-wing Candace Owens claims on Fox News that Bernie Sanders is the ‘best racist on the left’
Conservative commentator Candace Owens told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her Monday broadcast that Bernie Sanders is "the best racist on the left" as she compared the Democratic candidate to Lyndon Johnson, a president who signed landmark civil rights legislation of the 1960s.
"The good racist — the best racist on the left, by the way — is Bernie Sanders, because he pretends to be their friend. He lies to black America's face," Owens said of the frontrunner in national polls among the candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. "He knows he is going to be the one like Lyndon Baines Johnson. He's Lyndon Baines Johnson 2.0, who is going to enact policies that are going to harm black America for the next 100 years when he smiles in their faces."
2020 Election
Obama is planning to play a big role in the 2020 election — but not in the way Fox Business has been reporting
Former President Barack Obama plans on campaigning "often and loudly" for the Democratic nominee in the 2020 election, whoever that happens to be, according to a new report in New York Magazine citing anonymous people close to him.
But he is not, contrary to a recent report from Fox Business, considering intervening in the Democratic primary to quash the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the magazine's Gabriel Debenedetti reported.