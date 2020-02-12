‘Obtuse complicit traitor’: Sarah Sanders gets crushed for her ‘painfully blind’ attack on Michael Bloomberg
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced the wrath of the internet after appearing on Fox News on Tuesday night to criticize Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.
“If he continues to rise, he is gonna have serious problems with women, with African-Americans. His record, his language is offensive and atrocious. Then again, maybe he can buy the DNC just like Hillary did and steal it from Bernie like they did in 2016,” she said.
“Either way, I think this is a great night for President Trump,” Sanders added.
Bloomberg has recently faced criticism after audio recordings re-emerged in which he defended New York City’s controversial stop-and-frisk policy and the profiling of racial minorities.
But many people noted that President Donald Trump has his own “serious problems” with women and African-American voters.
Former congresswoman Katie Hill (D-CA) described Sanders’ comments as “painfully blind.”
👀… is she like subtly trolling her former boss?
Or just so painfully blind to the hypocrisy… https://t.co/1f8jMwhYPD
— Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 12, 2020
Trump biographer and Bloomberg campaign operative Tim O’Brien weighed in as well:
Sarah Sanders must have forgotten that she works for a vicious, foul-mouthed sexual predator and racist who straddles bad taste and bad judgment like a colossus. https://t.co/KQtrka2U7b
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 12, 2020
As did Michael Steele, the former head of the Republican National Committee:
OK. 🤦🏽♂️ Lets try this: “Sarah Sanders says Donald Trump will have serious problems with Women and African Americans. She also says his language is offensive and atrocious”. Now THAT’s believable. https://t.co/mdhJmhSUh9
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 12, 2020
See more responses below:
Didn’t predict plot twist in which Sarah Sanders becomes a comedian https://t.co/vFUzdkgrTJ
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 12, 2020
No doubt – @MikeBloomberg has serious challenges ahead. The tape is BAD. Humans are not data points. We vote how we FEEL.#
BUT – this 👇 from @SarahHuckabee PLEASE https://t.co/cItcof6Wrs
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 12, 2020
Sarah Sanders, the most dishonest Press Secretary in history.
Everything they accuse others of, EVERYTHING, is exactly what they are.
In the dictionary, under the word hypocrite, is a photo of this lying sack of dog feces. https://t.co/P7gTQDbEAd
— Just Elizabeth (@Eiggam5955) February 12, 2020
Always fun to watch @SarahHuckabee pretend she didn’t sell her soul to work for a perverted vulgarian? https://t.co/k1vJIG823x
— Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) February 12, 2020
I wonder if Sarah Sanders knows the meaning of the word "ironic?" pic.twitter.com/A9tLS0NwWo
— Jen (@JenTusch) February 12, 2020
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ statements are the verbal equivalent of toxic oil spills, you can actually watch the wildlife immediately around her die
— maura quint (@behindyourback) February 12, 2020
Sarah Sanders’s hypocritical attack on Bloomberg can only help him gain more support — even among those who (rightly) consider him an imperfect candidate. https://t.co/anSJnwqOah
— Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) February 12, 2020
Hey @SarahHuckabee — are you sure you are talking about Bloomberg and not the lying racist misogynist asshole you support and LIE for?? Christian? Oh, that's a laugh! https://t.co/mxc8WeBJTh
— Del Shores (@DelShores) February 12, 2020
I’m guessing Sarah Sanders was hired by Trump for their shared love of lack of self-awareness. https://t.co/rshS1ukHN3
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) February 12, 2020
How pathetic of @SarahHuckabee. @realDonaldTrump endorsed stop and frisk in 2016 and doubled down on the Central Park 5. She’s knows it. Shut up and talk about your own boss and his hateful past and language https://t.co/IsrwxJJBtl
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 12, 2020
Sarah Sanders is an obtuse complicit traitor #Suckabee @SarahHuckabee https://t.co/C6zFnOPWN7
— Tara Dublin ✡️🌊✍🏻 (@taradublinrocks) February 12, 2020
Sarah Sanders calling Bloomberg’s language “atrocious” and saying he’ll have trouble w/PoC and women, after she herself lied for a racist bully sexual predator who mocked the disabled and incessantly hurled vile insults, is a clear symptom of Stage IV Stockholm Syndrome. pic.twitter.com/9WuSDT5Ek5
— PassMeAPickle (@CeeLeeMusic) February 12, 2020
