‘Obtuse complicit traitor’: Sarah Sanders gets crushed for her ‘painfully blind’ attack on Michael Bloomberg

Published

1 min ago

on

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced the wrath of the internet after appearing on Fox News on Tuesday night to criticize Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

“If he continues to rise, he is gonna have serious problems with women, with African-Americans. His record, his language is offensive and atrocious. Then again, maybe he can buy the DNC just like Hillary did and steal it from Bernie like they did in 2016,” she said.

“Either way, I think this is a great night for President Trump,” Sanders added.

Bloomberg has recently faced criticism after audio recordings re-emerged in which he defended New York City’s controversial stop-and-frisk policy and the profiling of racial minorities.

But many people noted that President Donald Trump has his own “serious problems” with women and African-American voters.

Former congresswoman Katie Hill (D-CA) described Sanders’ comments as “painfully blind.”

Trump biographer and Bloomberg campaign operative Tim O’Brien weighed in as well:

As did Michael Steele, the former head of the Republican National Committee:

See more responses below:

