Oracle employees plan to walk off the job after boss holds pro-Trump fundraiser

Published

1 min ago

on

After the co-founder of the mega software company Oracle hosted a pro-Trump fundraiser this Wednesday, a group of the company’s employees signed a protest petition and planned a walkout for the following day, demanding that Larry Ellison also fundraise for humanitarian causes along with denouncing some of President Trump’s policies, according to a report from Recode.

One particular employee who signed the petition mentioned the fact that she’s the mother of a “transgender young adult.”

“I have appreciated the health benefits and HR Diversity and Inclusion support I’ve received for 8 years working here,” Kristine Lessard wrote. “I object to [Ellison] enabling this President who has specifically targeted Transgender youth to take away their rights by rescinding Executive Orders covering them.”

Speaking later to the Daily Beast, Lessard conceded that Oracle does fund some advocacy and fundraisers on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, “But in one fell swoop, this fundraiser could raise multiple millions that would work against those goals and hard earned gains,” she said.

According to Recode, the company replied to the employees’ petition with a message saying there’s nothing wrong with Ellison participating in politics on a personal level as long as he’s not publicly endorsing a candidate. But according to Lessard, “supporting the potential enabling of the president to get reelected doesn’t match up with our corporate values of social responsibility, especially two of the top ones: equality and environmental protection.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Everyone — especially Bernie Sanders — owes Elizabeth Warren for her Bloomberg TKO

Published

1 min ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Finally, after months of overstuffed debates with the stage cluttered up with people who never had a chance, we got a Democratic primary debate whittled down to the (relatively) small number of six candidates — all of whom had a good argument to be there. Well, most of them, anyway. The Las Vegas debate stage on Wednesday night was marred by the presence of information billionaire and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who managed to weasel into a group of serious politicians who have gotten actual votes in the primary just by spending an ungodly amount of money on advertising. Here's what Bloomberg has bought for all that money: His name is now the one pollsters hear from people who don't follow politics, when they're asked about who they're thinking of voting for.

Rick Wilson: Bill Barr is engaging in ‘weapons-grade gaslighting’ of the media

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

On Thursday, longtime GOP strategist and Never Trump conservative commentator Rick Wilson chastised the media for seriously entertaining Attorney General William Barr's supposed remonstrances of President Donald Trump's tweeting, and threats to resign from office in a biting column for The Daily Beast.

"With Bill Barr’s transparently obvious leaks, we’ve reached the apotheosis of weapons-grade, ratfuck gaslighting," wrote Wilson. "In two articles in the last 24 hours, Bill Barr — and don’t buy the bullshit of 'people close to'; I’d bet good money it was Barr himself — has told The Washington Post and the Associated Press he’s considering resigning due to President Donald Trump’s tweets. This is a pile of horseshit so tall it could leave orbit. Bill Barr is doing nothing of the sort, and the press should know better."

‘The right to do whatever I want as president’

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

On February 5th, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In other words, Trump's pre-election boast that he "could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" and not "lose any voters" proved something more than high-flown hyperbole. (To be fair, he did lose one Republican "voter" in the Senate — Mitt Romney — but it wasn't enough to matter.)

The Senate's failure to convict the president will only confirm his conception of his office as a seat of absolute power (which, as we've been told, "corrupts absolutely"). This is the man, after all, who told a convention of student activists, "I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president. But I don't even talk about that." Except, of course, he does.

