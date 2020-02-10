Oscar winners in main categories
Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.
South Korean film “Parasite” was the big winner of the night, taking home four prizes — for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.
Best picture: “Parasite”
Best director: Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”
Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Best actress: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Best international feature film: “Parasite” (South Korea)
Best animated feature: “Toy Story 4”
Best documentary feature: “American Factory”
Best original screenplay: “Parasite” – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won
Best adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi
Best original score: “Joker” – Hildur Gudnadottir
Best original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”
After the surprise results of the Iowa caucuses — in which the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, tied with polling favorite Sen. Bernie Sanders, each pulling in a little over 25% of the vote — conspiracy theorists supporting Sanders got a little nuts online. The assumption was that the Democratic "machine" had somehow rigged the results in favor of Buttigieg, viewed as an "establishment" favorite.This article first appeared in Salon.
China virus deaths rise past 900, overtaking SARS toll
The death toll from the novel coronavirus surged past 900 in mainland China on Monday, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as the World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be stabilising.
With 91 more people dying in Hubei, the province at the centre of the outbreak, the toll is now higher than the 774 killed worldwide by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
The latest data came after the WHO said the last four days had seen "some stabilising" in Hubei, but warned the figures could still "shoot up".
Storm Ciara sows trail of destruction across Europe
Storm Ciara caused travel chaos on Monday, severely disrupting commutes and grounding hundreds of flights as swathes of Europe were left without power by torrential rain and winds of up to 180 kilometres (110 miles) per hour that also caused flash flooding and the cancellation of sporting fixtures.
In one of the most violent storms for years, one man died and another was reported missing in southern Sweden when their boat capsized, while three people were seriously injured in Germany by falling trees and branches.
Parts of northern France were put on orange alert and 130,000 homes had electricity cut off.