Quantcast
Connect with us

Partisanship predicts belief in fake news more strongly than conspiracy mentality: study

Published

6 mins ago

on

Political bias might be more important in predicting acceptance of fake news than a conspiratorial mindset, according to new research published in the journal Social Psychology. “We have been astonished to see how recently, and especially with the advent of social media, the influence of fake news on political decisions has intensified. Even important political events, such as an election, can be influenced by fake news. While the literature mainly emphasized the susceptibility of people with conservative attitudes, we were curious about how universal a phenomenon this could be,” said study au…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Trump explicitly politicized a soldier’s death’: President ripped for his fake ‘patriotism’ towards the military

Published

1 min ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was blasted on Saturday for "performative patriotism" as he claims to support the U.S. military, but uses the troops as "props."

"President Donald Trump isn't the first president to use the military as a prop, but it's become clear that he's the most brazenly cynical in doing so," Anthony L. Fisher wrote in a Business Insider column.

He reminded how Trump invoked killed-in-action Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hake and Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams at his State of the Union address.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Partisanship predicts belief in fake news more strongly than conspiracy mentality: study

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

Political bias might be more important in predicting acceptance of fake news than a conspiratorial mindset, according to new research published in the journal Social Psychology. "We have been astonished to see how recently, and especially with the advent of social media, the influence of fake news on political decisions has intensified. Even important political events, such as an election, can be influenced by fake news. While the literature mainly emphasized the susceptibility of people with conservative attitudes, we were curious about how universal a phenomenon this could be," said study au... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Ben Carson explains how owning Mar-a-Lago proves Trump ‘is not a racist’

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development is offering a novel theory to deflect from criticism that President Donald Trump is racist.

"Housing Secretary Ben Carson appeared to stray from prepared remarks as he introduced Donald Trump on Friday, declaring that the president 'is not a racist' and pointing to how he treats the members and service workers at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida," Politico reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image