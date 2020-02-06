Pelosi whacks Trump for questioning her religious faith: ‘I don’t know if the president understands prayer’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday whacked President Donald Trump after he questioned her religious faith at the National Prayer Breakfast.

During a press conference, Pelosi was asked what she made of Trump attacking her because she regularly says that she prays for him.

“I don’t know if the president understands… prayer or the people that do pray,” she said. “But we do pray for the United States of America. I pray for him, I prayed for President Bush still, for President Obama, because [being president] is a heavy responsibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi then explained why it was particularly important to pray for Trump.

“And I pray hard for him because he’s so off the track of our Constitution, our values, the air our children breathe,” she said. “He really needs our prayers.”

She then lambasted Trump for attacking Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for invoking his religious faith to justify his vote for convicting the president.

“I thought what he said about Romney was especially without class,” she said.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi on Trump saying he doesn’t believe she prays for him: “I pray hard for him b/c he’s so off the track of our constitution, our values … he really needs our prayers … I do so sincerely & without anguish … I thought what he said with Romney was especially without class” pic.twitter.com/2567o64hiG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020