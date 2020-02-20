Pentagon data breach compromises servicemembers’ personal information: report
According to NBC News, the Department of Defense has sent out letters warning servicemembers that a likely breach in the system that manages military information technology and communications may have compromised their personal information.
“The letters, dated Feb. 11, told recipients that last May and June, ‘some of your personal information, including your Social Security number, may have been compromised in a data breach on a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency,'” said NBC.
The report continued: “The Department of Defense confirmed the authenticity of the letters, but declined to share information on what system was potentially breached or how many servicemembers were potentially affected.”
