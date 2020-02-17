People without the smelling part of their brain can still smell — and it’s puzzling scientists
Think about the last time you had a cold. Think how weird it felt to not be able to smell or taste anything just because your nosewas clogged up. That is, to an extent, the life of people with anosmia: the term for not being able to smell.Some patients are born with it. For others, it is the result of neurological diseases, and for others still, it comes from a surgerythat removed or damaged the olfactory bulb (OB). For a long time, it was believed that without an OB, a person would not be able to smell, but a team of researchers in Israel found patients who might prove that notion wrong.Locat…
States adopt ‘bring baby to work’ plans but lag on paid leave
BARRE, Vt. — Courtney O’Brien’s tiny office at the Vermont Department of Transportation building a few miles from the state capital city of Montpelier looks like a mashup between a nursery and a workspace.That’s because it is.On a recent weekday morning, O’Brien, 29, clicked a computer keyboard with one hand while cradling her 4-month-old son in the other.“I’ve gotten really good at typing with one hand,” she said. The baby, whose name she didn’t want published, was quiet, almost asleep, as she worked. As his eyes closed, she gently turned from the computer and settled him into a portable crib... (more…)
German far right arrests reveal ‘shocking’ mosque attack plot
Members of a German extreme right group arrested last week were believed to have been plotting "shocking" large-scale attacks on mosques similar to the ones carried out in New Zealand last year, the government said Monday.
Officials said that investigations into 12 men detained in police raids across Germany Friday had indicated they planned major attacks, following media reports over the weekend the group aimed to launch several simultaneous mass-casualty assaults on Muslims during prayers.
"It's shocking what has been revealed here, that there are cells here that appear to have become radicalized in such a short space of time," interior ministry spokesman Bjoern Gruenewaelder told reporters at a Berlin press conference.