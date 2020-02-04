Petition urges US school district to cancel classes over coronavirus
As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, fueling rumors and misinformation, a petition to cancel all classes in one US school district for fear of the virus has garnered nearly 14,000 signatures.
The online petition posted on Change.org urges the Alhambra Unified School District located east of Los Angeles and with a heavily Asian population, to basically shut down until the outbreak is over.
“Studying while knowing that your life is in danger does not create a stable and safe learning environment and would make students take their mind off of studying which is a necessity to test scores,” the petition states.
“This is an example of what contagious fear does when you do not look at facts and instead rely on false rumors and hysterical social media posts without even getting the facts,” Toby Gilbert, a spokeswoman for the district, told AFP.
Gilbert said there were no plans to cancel classes and parents and students had been urged to depend on facts and science when seeking information about the outbreak.
More than 20,500 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide as of Tuesday and more than 400 people have died.
In the United States, 11 cases have been confirmed, including six in California.
© 2020 AFP
DOJ tells Supreme Court that subpoenas are ‘distracting’ as it backs Trump’s fight to keep his tax returns hidden
This Monday night, the Justice Department took President Trump's side in his ongoing battle to resist Congressional subpoenas for his financial records. Addressing Supreme Court justices, DOJ lawyers said lawmakers must meet a higher bar when seeking a sitting president’s personal records, Roll Call reports.
"The cases, set for March 31 oral argument, center on subpoenas from three House committees to accounting firm Mazars USA, Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp. House Democrats are seeking eight years of Trump’s financial and tax records," Roll Call's Todd Ruger writes.
‘He misled everyone!’ Israeli leader fumes at Jared Kushner as Trump’s ‘peace plan’ spirals down the drain
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is taking heat from key allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "peace plan" he helped design spirals further down the drain.
While the plan had previously been praised by the Israeli government even as it was widely panned by neighboring Arab governments, the Washington Post reports that Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani is furious about the White House's efforts to discourage Netanyahu from immediately annexing large portions of the West Bank from the Palestinians.
Giuliani admits he’s still trying to find dirt on Biden: Trump ‘hasn’t told me not to do it’
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani still hasn't found any concrete evidence of wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden, but that isn't stopping him from trying.
In an interview with NPR, Giuliani encouraged President Donald Trump to continue his investigations into the former vice president, which he vowed would expose massive corruption by the former vice president.
"I believe that it would be one of the great corrupt events in American history if this case is not investigated at the highest levels of two governments," he said.