Petting zoo owner faces animal cruelty indictment after discovery of 30 dead pigs at farm
The owner of a Sussex County petting zoo where authorities say more than 30 pigs were found dead and other animals were found sick or injured last summer has been indicted on several animal cruelty charges.Dennis Sugar, 47, of Andover, was indicted last month on two counts of third-degree cruelty to animals resulting in serious bodily injury or death and two counts of fourth-degree cruelty to animals resulting in bodily injury, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office said.In addition to the deceased pigs found on Sugar Sweet Farms on Route 94 in Lafayette in August, investigators found 14 pigs t…
Rudy Giuliani explains why he profiled Black New Yorkers: ‘Who are we supposed to go look for?’
Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and an attorney for President Donald Trump, defended his stop and frisk policy on Tuesday -- but assailed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg continuing the practice.
Giuliani made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Ed Henry.
"Our statistics were perfect," Giuliani insisted. "We were following, not race, we were following complaints. In other words, why did we search 70% African-American males? We did it because 75% of our complaints were of African-American males who committed violent crimes. So, who are we supposed to go look for?"
Breaking Banner
Trump signs surprise pardon for felon convicted of failing to report extortion and bribery
President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.
Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.
Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:
Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Meghan McCain melts down on Joy Behar for asking her who she’s voting for in 2020
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain short-circuited when Joy Behar asked who she would vote for in November's presidential election.
The conservative McCain agreed with liberal Sunny Hostin, who said Mike Bloomberg's past history of racist and misogynist statements would pose a big problem in winning the Democratic nomination.
"There's a lot here," McCain said. "First of all, that's 2011 on PBS, not something he said after a few drinks. That's something he said on air. Just one second, he also -- there's a lawsuit the Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, 'It's a blanking baby, all you need is some black who doesn't even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.'"