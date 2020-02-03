Philadelphia police decide if Flyers mascot Gritty will be charged with alleged assault of 13-year-old boy
The Philadelphia police announced on Monday that charges of physical assault against Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty will not be pursued. Gritty was accused of punching a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot at the team’s arena last fall.“We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim. The police department’s statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place,” the Flyerssaid in a statement Monday morning.#Flyersstatement: “We are pleased that the Philadelphia…
‘This is mental abuse’: Ken Starr’s ‘deranged’ closing statement infuriates and confuses viewers
Ken Starr once again mystified and infuriated many viewers during the Senate impeachment trial.
The former independent counsel during the Clinton impeachment has argued before the Senate that President Donald Trump had not committed an impeachable offense, and the spectacle has been discordant for many each time Starr speaks.
Ken Starr
If you want the voters to make the decision to boot Trump from office
Then
YOU need to allow documents and evidence so the voters can make an informed decision.
You don't want to inform them because Trump is Guilty.
CNN
Ken Starr’s closing remarks defend Trump by invoking MLK and ‘the moral arc of the universe’
Ken Starr, an attorney for the president, invoked Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in his closing defense at Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"We hear the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his dream-filled speech about freedom," Starr told the U.S. senators in attendance. "The Lincoln Memorial, which stood behind Dr. King as he spoke on that historic day. Dr. King is gone, felled by an assassin's bullet, but his words remain with us."
"And during his magnificent life, Dr. King spoke not only about freedom, freedom standing alone, he spoke frequently about freedom and justice," Starr continued. "And in his speeches he summoned up regularly the words of an abolitionist from the prior century, Theodore Parker, who referred to the moral arc of the universe -- the long moral arc of the universe points toward justice."
GOP senators have 2 very different options for acquitting Trump — and they’re both damning: legal writers
During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Senate Republicans have offered a variety of arguments against removing him from office. Legal writers Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin examine the different strains of anti-impeachment thought among Senate Republicans in a February 3 article for Just Security, noting the ways in which they are problematic and short-sighted.
Senate Republicans, Goodman and Schulkin write, “can acquit the president claiming they believe what he did was wrong but not impeachable. Or they can acquit claiming they believe there’s insufficient evidence to prove the allegations against the president.”