Pizza sent a record number of people to the ER in 2018
Who knew pizza was such a health hazard?Yes, it’s full of calories and carbs, but those don’t send you to the emergency room. In 2018, however, nearly 4,000 people went to the hospital for a pizza-related injury.That number was released Sunday — National Pizza Day — by Babylon Health, a medical services provider. Babylon analyzed data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, run by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.Findings were based on medical records from a sample of “100 emergency departments across the country in which the word “pizza” was included in doctors’ notes,”…
Black Trump supporters explain why they back the president
PHILADELPHIA — The Rev. Todd Johnson’s parishioners in North Philadelphia deal with gun violence, poverty and a lack of affordable housing — much of which he blames on Democrats who have controlled the city for decades.“I support Donald Trump not because he’s perfect but he’s a Republican and I believe in Republican ideology,” Johnson said. “I believe in smaller government, I believe the government should get out of the way and let the free market do what it does.”Johnson also wants to see abortion rights scaled back. He’s economically conservative and he believes in expanding charter schools ... (more…)
Judge to decide on subpoenas in Stacey Abrams’ campaign finance case
ATLANTA — Lawyers for organizations that supported Democrat Stacey Abrams’ 2018 run for governor told a judge Thursday that accusations of campaign finance violations are little more than a “fishing expedition” to find evidence that doesn’t exist.Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick said she will rule soon on whether Abrams’ campaign and several nonprofit organizations must produce additional documents sought by the state ethics commission, which is investigating whether they illegally coordinated efforts.The agency asked Barwick to order Abrams’ campaign to comply with a subpoena f... (more…)
More Parkland parents sue FBI over botched tips about school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Another set of parents are suing the FBI over how the agency botched tips about the Parkland shooter, leading to their child’s death in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Andrew Pollack and Shara Kaplan, the parents of Meadow Pollack, who was 17 when she was shot a total of nine times during the massacre, filed their lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.The lawsuit resembles ones filed by the parents of Jaime Guttenberg and Carmen Schentrup in November 2018. Guttenberg and Schentrup also were k... (more…)