Pope Francis struck with unknown illness one day after expressing solidarity with coronavirus sufferers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Just one day after expressing solidarity and support for coronavirus sufferers, Pope Francis has come down with a virus himself, forcing him to cancel a planned mass in Rome, the New York Post reports.

The unknown illness struck the Pope while the coronavirus spreads across Italy. According to CNN, Italian authorities have cordoned off areas where more than 50,000 people live in an attempt to prevent further outbreaks. Around 400 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Italy, and 12 have died.

Francis was reportedly seen visibly coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday mass.


