Prosecutors call out Bill Barr in an open letter: ‘He says he’s tough on crime but lightens the punishment for an ally of his boss’

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to 40 prosecutors representing towns and cities around the US, Attorney General Bill Barr promotes outdated policies that make Americans less safe.

In an open letter obtained by Law&Crime, the elected prosecutors said that they hold their jobs “because our communities put us in them after we promised a different and smarter approach to justice, one grounded in evidence-based policies that lift people up while prioritizing the cases that cause real harm.”

“We know that past decades of promoting a ‘war on drugs’ or sending people to prisons and jails because of poverty or unpaid fees has destroyed lives and diverted limited resources away from serious crimes that truly impact communities,” the letter continued. “We’ve read the research, and we believe in following the evidence. We don’t resort to fear, we deal in facts.”

The letter then referenced Barr directly and his alleged interference in the sentence recommendation for longtime Trump confidant, Roger Stone.

“Critics such as Attorney General William Barr seek to bring us back to a time when crime was high, success was measured by how harsh the punishment was, and a fear-driven narrative prevailed,” their letter read. “This is the same Attorney General who in the span of 24 hours attacked reform-minded, elected District Attorneys for being soft on crime, while demanding his own federal prosecutors lighten the punishment for an ally of his boss. He touts the importance of the rule of law, yet undermines it in the same breath.”

“We will not go back to the fear-driven ‘tough on crime’ era,” the letter continues. “We will not adhere to policies that failed to make our communities safe and punished poverty, mental illness or addiction—policies that filled prison beds and made our country an international outlier in our rate of incarceration.”

Read the letter in full here.

Top federal judge issues rare statement after Trump goes after Roger Stone court case

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump's attacks on Judge Amy Berman Jackson overseeing the criminal case against his ally Roger Stone, the chief judge in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. spoke out Thursday against undue influence.

"Public criticism or pressure is not a factor" in sentencing decisions, Chief Judge Beryl Howell said in a statement.

Trump had lashed out at District Judge Jackson in a recent tweet, falsely accusing her on Tuesday of having put Paul Manafort — the president's former campaign manager — in solitary confinement.

Trump tells his former chief of staff to ‘keep his mouth shut’

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump told John Kelly to "keep his mouth shut" Thursday after his former his former chief of staff defended a military officer who testified against the president during the impeachment inquiry, saying soldiers are taught to never follow an "illegal order."

"When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn't do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head," the president tweeted. "Being Chief of Staff just wasn't for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X's, he misses the action & just can't keep his mouth shut, which he actually has a military and legal obligation to do."

Rand Paul rips YouTube after it yanks video of him naming alleged whistleblower

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., claims that YouTube's decision to remove a video which shows him naming the alleged Ukraine whistleblower on the Senate floor is "dangerous" and "politically biased."

YouTube yanked the clip of Paul naming the alleged whistleblower this week, Politico first reported.

"Videos, comments and other forms of content that mention the leaked whistleblower's name violate YouTube's Community Guidelines and will be removed from YouTube," company spokeswoman Ivy Choi told the outlet. "We've removed hundreds of videos and over ten thousand comments that contained the name. Video uploaders have the option to edit their videos to exclude the name and reupload."

