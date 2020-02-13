Quantcast
Connect with us

Prosecutors call out Bill Barr in open letter: ‘He says he’s tough on crime but lightens the punishment for an ally of his boss’

Published

59 mins ago

on

According to 40 prosecutors representing towns and cities around the US, Attorney General Bill Barr promotes outdated policies that make Americans less safe.

In an open letter obtained by Law&Crime, the elected prosecutors said that they hold their jobs “because our communities put us in them after we promised a different and smarter approach to justice, one grounded in evidence-based policies that lift people up while prioritizing the cases that cause real harm.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that past decades of promoting a ‘war on drugs’ or sending people to prisons and jails because of poverty or unpaid fees has destroyed lives and diverted limited resources away from serious crimes that truly impact communities,” the letter continued. “We’ve read the research, and we believe in following the evidence. We don’t resort to fear, we deal in facts.”

The letter then referenced Barr directly and his alleged interference in the sentence recommendation for longtime Trump confidant, Roger Stone.

“Critics such as Attorney General William Barr seek to bring us back to a time when crime was high, success was measured by how harsh the punishment was, and a fear-driven narrative prevailed,” their letter read. “This is the same Attorney General who in the span of 24 hours attacked reform-minded, elected District Attorneys for being soft on crime, while demanding his own federal prosecutors lighten the punishment for an ally of his boss. He touts the importance of the rule of law, yet undermines it in the same breath.”

“We will not go back to the fear-driven ‘tough on crime’ era,” the letter continues. “We will not adhere to policies that failed to make our communities safe and punished poverty, mental illness or addiction—policies that filled prison beds and made our country an international outlier in our rate of incarceration.”

Read the letter in full here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The president is encouraging breaking the law’: Vindman claps back at Trump’s ongoing attacks

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump gave an interview with Fox News host Geraldo Rivera on his radio show Thursday where he spoke for 45 minutes about a wide range of issues. One was about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who complied with subpoenas to speak to Congress.

Trump told Rivera that people cheered when Vindman left the White House.

"They did cheer because he is an American hero. Actually we all cheered him! Thanks for telling the truth for once!" said one listener.

https://twitter.com/leefeed/status/1228072302929117184

Vindman's lawyer responded to the ongoing attacks,

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I cannot do my job’: Bill Barr complains about Trump’s tweeting and the ‘constant background commentary that undercuts me’

Published

52 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr lashed out people who second-guess his decisions on Thursday.

Barr, who has been urged to resign from the Department of Justice for interfering in the sentencing of Donald Trump accomplice Roger Stone, claimed he was doing the right thing by urging a lighter sentence for the president's longest-serving political adviser.

"I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody... whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president...I’m gonna do what I think is right," Barr claimed, according to ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Prosecutors call out Bill Barr in open letter: ‘He says he’s tough on crime but lightens the punishment for an ally of his boss’

Published

58 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

According to 40 prosecutors representing towns and cities around the US, Attorney General Bill Barr promotes outdated policies that make Americans less safe.

In an open letter obtained by Law&Crime, the elected prosecutors said that they hold their jobs "because our communities put us in them after we promised a different and smarter approach to justice, one grounded in evidence-based policies that lift people up while prioritizing the cases that cause real harm."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image