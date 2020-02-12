Protesters stage sit-in outside Chicago mayor’s office over Obama Presidential Center and affordable housing
CHICAGO — About a dozen Chicago residents staged a sit-in outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s City Hall office on Tuesday afternoon, demanding a meeting to discuss preserving affordable housing near the site of the proposed Obama Presidential Center.The demonstration came on the day that the City Council’s housing committee was scheduled to meet and just as the city was expected to introduce a series of ordinances designed to both protect affordable housing and encourage development in Woodlawn.Holding “real affordable housing now” and “#CBASitIn” signs, protesters chanted, “Mama mama, can’t you se…
Report cites ‘incredible’ progress — and strong backlash — for LGBTQ equality over past decade
An analysis of the last 10 years of LGBTQ equality in the U.S. shows “incredible” progress, but it also demonstrates that lawmakers still have a lot to do to ensure the protection of LGBTQ individuals.A study released Tuesday by the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit that uses data to accelerate LGBTQ equality, found that lawmakers in the U.S. have both “strengthened and undermined equality at the local, state, and federal levels,” when it comes to the LGBTQ population.“The past decade has included incredible legal, political and social progress for LGBTQ people, such as the right to ma... (more…)
2020 Election
New Hampshire’s winner? Mike Bloomberg — as panicked Democrats flock to a billionaire
When former Vice President Joe Biden entered the 2020 presidential race last spring, he surged to the top of the Democratic polls with support from voters like Gina Seklecki, a corporate executive assistant from central Bucks County in Pennsylvania. She said she liked the 77-year-old’s experience and thought “he would be the best to guide us out of this nightmare and begin repairing the massive damage being done every single day” by President Donald Trump.But now Seklecki feels that Biden has been weakened by failing to respond forcefully to months of attacks from Team Trump about the business... (more…)
Trump lashes out with a dangerous lie at the federal judge overseeing Roger Stone’s case
President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday night at Amy Berman Jackson, a federal judge who has overseen several key cases that arose from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. She is currently presiding over the case against longtime Trump friend Roger Stone, who is due to be sentenced soon after being found guilty of lying to Congress and attempting to impede its Russia investigation.
In response to a tweet naming Jackson, Trump tweeted: “Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”