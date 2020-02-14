R. Kelly hit with updated federal charges in Chicago
US authorities on Friday released revamped federal charges in Chicago against the R&B superstar R. Kelly, to include sex crime allegations that involve a new accuser.
The latest allegations against the disgraced 53-year-old artist — who is accused in multiple states of sex crimes against minors — goes into scant detail of the new accuser dubbed “Minor 6” but, like the original indictment, involves multiple child pornography counts.
The superseding filing removes the reference to “Minor 2,” however, meaning there are still five accusers involved in the Chicago federal case.
Kelly — known for hits like “I Believe I Can Fly” — has a decades-long history of abuse allegations, especially of underage girls.
He will be arraigned under the superseding indictment in Chicago, possibly on March 5, when he already had a status hearing scheduled.
His Chicago trial was to begin April 27 but the court could postpone the proceedings.
“We are aware of the superseding indictment. We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free,” Steve Greenberg, lawyer to the Grammy-award winning artist, tweeted.
The Chicago federal charges allege Kelly filmed himself having sex with minors and that he paid potential witnesses in his 2008 trial — in which he was acquitted — to ensure their silence.
The new indictment seeks forfeiture of assets linked to Kelly’s production company, Bass Productions Ltd.
In December the artist born Robert Sylvester Kelly pleaded not guilty to bribery charges in New York that are believed to be linked to his marriage to the late singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old.
That charge expanded on an earlier New York indictment that includes racketeering, accusing Kelly of systematically recruiting girls for sex while touring and coercing them into sexual activity.
Jury selection for the New York federal proceedings is currently scheduled for July 7.
Kelly denies all accusations of sex abuse leveled against him.
In addition to the federal charges in New York and Chicago, the singer faces state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
© 2020 AFP
Trump Jr ridiculed for unfollowing Mitt Romney: ‘Do you think he was … triggered?’
Trump family angst against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) escalated further on Friday after Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to unfollow the 2012 GOP standard-bearer.
The Twitter account Trump's Alert, which tracks such things, flagged on Friday that the president's eldest son appears to no longer follow the Utah Republican.
As neither account had been suspended, either Trump, Jr. unfollowed Romney or Romney blocked Trump, Jr.
Here's some of what people were saying about the development:
https://twitter.com/apefaceoo1/status/1228424223309357056
How will Romney ever recover from this?
‘Banana republic’: Judge slammed DOJ for stringing along McCabe investigation to help Trump politically
According to revelations from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Justice Department attorneys were met with "mounting frustration and skepticism" from a federal judge regarding documents related to the investigation of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, The Daily Beast reports.
According to federal judge Reggie Barnett Walton, President Trump's involvement in the McCabe investigation was “disturbing,” a “mess,” and reflected a “banana republic.”
“I think it’s very unfortunate,” Judge Walton told prosecutors as the case stalled in late September. “And I think as a government and as a society we’re going to pay a price at some point for this.”