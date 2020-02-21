Racist attacks against Asians are spreading faster than coronavirus

Ignorance and misinformation are fueling racist attacks against Asians in the U.S., and violent attacks are spreading faster than the coronavirus itself.

The virus started out in China, and Americans who merely look Asian are being targeted for racist abuse and violence, and Chinese restaurants have seen a steep drop in revenue, reported CNN.

“Every disease has ever came from China, homie,” said a man captured on video in a Los Angeles subway. “Everything comes from China because they’re f*cking disgusting. They can be so smart and be like, ‘Oh yeah, I developed this, I developed that.’ But like, yeah, you can’t even wipe your a**.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanny Jiraprapasuke recorded the 10-minute verbal assault against another passenger, and later found attacks like that are common worldwide as the coronavirus spreads.

“We, the Asian community, are under attack,” said Jiraprapasuke, a Thai American native of Los Angeles.

She found many incidents catalogued under the hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus — French for “I am not a virus” — such as an attack in New York City similar to the one she witnessed.

In that incident, a man attacked a woman wearing a face mask, which Asians long have done to protect against pollution or illness.

The man called the woman a “diseased b*tch,” and then struck her in the head as another passenger filmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Hmong men traveling through Indiana say they faced additional scrutiny when they tried to check into a Super 8 Motel in Plymouth.

“If you’re from China, I need to know,” the employee said, as one of the men recorded. “Because of the coronavirus going around, and anyone from China, I am told, has to be picked up and quarantined for two weeks.”

That employee was wrong — only recent visitors to China’s Hubei province must be quarantined for two weeks upon their return to the U.S. — and Wyndham Hotels, which franchises both the Days Inn and Super 8 brands, said no corporate policy exists dealing with the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers have been avoiding Chinese restaurants, which sometimes have fewer tables filled than all reported cases of coronavirus.

“On a normal day, we’d have around 100 tables a day,” said David Zheng, who works at New Shanghai Deluxe restaurant in New York’s Chinatown. “[But now] for a full day of business, we’d get only 20 to 30 tables.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, only 15 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the U.S. since January, and none of those patients have died.

“At this time, this virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the United States,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports.

Most of the fear-mongering is off-base, according to the government agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” the CDC states, “but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”