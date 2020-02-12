Report cites ‘incredible’ progress — and strong backlash — for LGBTQ equality over past decade
An analysis of the last 10 years of LGBTQ equality in the U.S. shows “incredible” progress, but it also demonstrates that lawmakers still have a lot to do to ensure the protection of LGBTQ individuals.A study released Tuesday by the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit that uses data to accelerate LGBTQ equality, found that lawmakers in the U.S. have both “strengthened and undermined equality at the local, state, and federal levels,” when it comes to the LGBTQ population.“The past decade has included incredible legal, political and social progress for LGBTQ people, such as the right to ma…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: