Report cites ‘incredible’ progress — and strong backlash — for LGBTQ equality over past decade

Published

1 min ago

on

An analysis of the last 10 years of LGBTQ equality in the U.S. shows “incredible” progress, but it also demonstrates that lawmakers still have a lot to do to ensure the protection of LGBTQ individuals.A study released Tuesday by the Movement Advancement Project, a nonprofit that uses data to accelerate LGBTQ equality, found that lawmakers in the U.S. have both “strengthened and undermined equality at the local, state, and federal levels,” when it comes to the LGBTQ population.“The past decade has included incredible legal, political and social progress for LGBTQ people, such as the right to ma…

Trump lashes out with a dangerous lie at the federal judge overseeing Roger Stone’s case

Published

53 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday night at Amy Berman Jackson, a federal judge who has overseen several key cases that arose from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. She is currently presiding over the case against longtime Trump friend Roger Stone, who is due to be sentenced soon after being found guilty of lying to Congress and attempting to impede its Russia investigation.

In response to a tweet naming Jackson, Trump tweeted: “Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking!”

How the GOP-controlled Senate is putting the pensions of 1.3 million Americans at risk

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Glen Heck spent 28 years sweating in a Campti, Louisiana, paper mill that he likes to say was “hotter than nine kinds of hell.”

But now, Heck’s sacrifice may have been for nothing because his multiemployer pension plan is one of about 150 nationwide set to go broke. If that happens, the 78-year-old Heck will have to find a cheaper, lower-quality health plan and keep the beef herd he’s itching to sell.

The Democratic-controlled House passed—with bipartisan support—a commonsense plan to save Heck’s pension and those of another 1.3 million workers, retirees, and widows. But Republican leaders in the Senate refuse to consider it.

2020 Election

The same night Bernie won New Hampshire he was ‘nuked’ in Nevada ahead of the next caucuses: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was projected to win Tuesday's first in the nation primary in New Hampshire.

But the same night, he was blasted by the most important union in Nevada ahead of the state's February 22 caucuses.

"Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would “end Culinary Healthcare” if elected president, according to a new one-pager the politically powerful Culinary Union is posting back of house on the Las Vegas Strip," The Nevada Independent reported Tuesday evening.

