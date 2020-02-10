Republicans are standing by as Trump turns America into a ‘damn cesspool of conspiracy theories’: Root editor

In a scathing editorial Monday, Stephen A. Crockett Jr., senior editor at “The Root,” nailed Republicans for enabling President Donald Trump’s “mob-mentality.”

During the impeachment hearings, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) freaked out when Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) cited a CBS News report saying that any Republican who voted against Trump would see their “head on a pike.” They claimed it was a lie. Then the “Friday Night Massacre” happened, where anyone who testified before the House committees were escorted from their jobs.

Republicans responded to the firings by saying that there wasn’t anything wrong with the massacre because Trump has the purview to fire whoever he wants.

“He’s a political appointee. He serves at the pleasure of the President,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, referring to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who, along with his twin brother, was fired Friday.

“Much like dog sh*t on a sidewalk, Graham is there and therefore has to be addressed,” wrote Crockett. “He’s not wrong; both Vindman and Sondland serve at the pleasure of the president but because Graham is keeping his eyes purposefully tucked under the president’s sack, he can’t see that the optics and timing of their firing is clearly retribution for testifying against the president. The residual implications of Trump’s actions are that many spineless congressional members—or any public servant working for this White House, for that matter—will be less likely to publicly or privately go against the president for fear of retaliation.”

He cited a CNN report that said there are few constraints left on Trump’s behavior.

The CNN report also warns of rumors that Trump intends to gut the National Security Council, “a rare remaining source of non-Trumpian thought in the government.”

“The Department of Justice is receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy (Giuliani),” Graham revealed on CBS this weekend.

“So the Department of Justice, which is supposed to function as America’s top law enforcement agency, is basically the president’s henchman? Got it,” wrote Crockett.

It all folds into Trump’s non-stop efforts to do whatever it takes to get elected and reelected.

“CNN notes that all of this seems to be playing nicely with Republicans who love watching the president of the United States turn the highest office in the land into a damn cesspool of conspiracy theories and strong-arm bullshit,” said Crockett.

Meanwhile, Trump’s poll numbers are beginning to approach the lies he’s been telling about his poll numbers for the past several years.

“Which basically means we are going to be stuck with Trump and his insufferable band of groupies for another four years,” Crockett closed.

Read the full piece at The Root.