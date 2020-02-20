‘Righteous prosecution’: DOJ lawyers ignore Barr’s new guidelines and recommend jail time for Stone

Four prosecutors in the Roger Stone case resigned when the Justice Department took over the sentencing of Stone and rewrote their memo.

Now, however, the DOJ is still arguing that Roger Stone belongs in jail.

It’s a strange turn as the new prosecutor in the case essentially ignored the change in sentencing memos, despite Judge Amy Berman Jackson grilling him about the change.

DOJ prosecutor Crabb says the government believes Jackson should still sentence Stone to substantial period of incarceration. — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) February 20, 2020

DOJ prosecutor Crabb recommends incarceration for Stone, says “This prosecution was and this prosecution is righteous.” — Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) February 20, 2020

"Righteous" is the word Bill Barr used. https://t.co/SFYDQaCWM0 — emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 20, 2020

Judge Berman Jackson walked through all of the things Stone did that added what is called an “enhancement” to the typical sentence he would have received in the case. The fact that Stone issued a violent threat to a person or property, as an example, was one thing that could increase his sentence.