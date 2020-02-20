Quantcast
‘Righteous prosecution’: DOJ lawyers ignore Barr’s new guidelines and recommend jail time for Stone

Published

2 hours ago

on

Four prosecutors in the Roger Stone case resigned when the Justice Department took over the sentencing of Stone and rewrote their memo.

Now, however, the DOJ is still arguing that Roger Stone belongs in jail.

It’s a strange turn as the new prosecutor in the case essentially ignored the change in sentencing memos, despite Judge Amy Berman Jackson grilling him about the change.

Judge Berman Jackson walked through all of the things Stone did that added what is called an “enhancement” to the typical sentence he would have received in the case. The fact that Stone issued a violent threat to a person or property, as an example, was one thing that could increase his sentence.

WATCH: Roger Stone greeted with ‘Lock Him Up!’ chants after getting sentenced to 40 months

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Trump ally Roger Stone frequently led chants of "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign -- but on Thursday, the table decisively turned.

After Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice, a crowd of people greeted the right-wing dirty trickster by chanting, "Lock him up!" outside the courthouse.

At least one supporter of President Donald Trump tried to get a "pardon" chant going, but they were drowned out by the louder "Lock him up" chants.

Watch the video below.

‘Beg to be tried as a white man’: Disgust follows Roger Stone’s light sentence — while people of color sit in jail for less

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson was the target of serious attacks by President Donald Trump's supporters and Roger Stone himself. When the Justice Department encouraged seven to nine years in prison for Stone, Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr freaked out, rewriting the sentencing memo that was ultimately ignored by the new prosecutors.

But Stone wasn't given the hefty sentence that Trump and his followers assumed Stone would get. Instead, he got a fairly light sentence of just over three years.

Leading up to the sentence, Berman Jackson was blasted on Twitter. So, it's unclear how Trump and his followers will manage to attack the judge for the sentence. Some still managed to do it, saying Stone shouldn't have been sentenced to any time at all.

Trump supporter made death threat to whistleblower’s lawyer one day after president targeted him at rally: feds

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

A Trump supporter has been charged with making death threats to Mark Zaid, an attorney who represents the whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump over his efforts to extort the Ukrainian government.

Politico reports that Michigan resident Brittan J. Atkinson emailed a violent threat to Zaid just one day after the president held up the attorney's photo at one of his rallies and read some of his tweets.

“All traitors must die miserable deaths,” Atkinson allegedly wrote in the email, which was sent on November 7th. “Those that represent traitors shall meet the same fate. We will hunt you down and bleed you out like the pigs you are. We have nothing but time, and you are running out of it. Keep looking over your shoulder. We know who you are, where you live, and who you associate with. We are all strangers in a crowd to you.”

Continue Reading
 
 
