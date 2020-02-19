‘Rise of Skywalker’: New comic solves the movie’s biggest cliffhanger
The Rise of Skywalkerwasn't exactly an airtight movie. There are more holes in this plot than a slice of Bantha milkswiss cheese, but an upcoming Star Wars comic could solve one of them — even if it's one of the few mysteries that didn't need solving.Forget Palpatine's unexplained return, how any of the Snoke stuffmakes sense, or the mystery of Luke's lost lightsaber, Star Wars#6 may instead reveal how Rey got that yellow lightsaber at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. Cover art for the upcoming comic, which takes place shortly after Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, debuted on Tuesday on th... (more…)
Mexican national arrested for tailing US government source on behalf of Russia: DOJ
On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, a Mexican citizen who is accused of "acting within the United States on behalf of a foreign government (Russia), without notifying the Attorney General, and conspiracy to do the same."
Specifically, Fuentes allegedly tracked a U.S. government source with the goal of reporting on his findings to Russia.
"In February 2020, Fuentes traveled to Moscow again and met with the Russian government official," stated the DOJ's press release. "At this meeting, the Russian government official provided Fuentes with a physical description of a U.S. Government source’s vehicle and told Fuentes to locate the car, obtain the source’s vehicle license plate number, and note the physical location of the source’s vehicle. The Russian official instructed Fuentes to meet the Russian official again in April or May 2020, to inform him of the results of the search for the source’s vehicle."
Helmet used by French Soldiers in World War I was better blast protection than new American model: study
A helmet used by French soldiers in World War I provided better protection from overhead blasts than a modern American model, according to a US university study.
Biomedical engineers from North Carolina's Duke University tested the performance of several models of World War I helmet and the US Advanced Combat Helmet by subjecting them to shock waves.
"While we found that all helmets provided a substantial amount of protection against blast, we were surprised to find that the 100-year-old helmets performed just as well as modern ones," said study author Joost Op 't Eynde.