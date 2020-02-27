Quantcast
Connect with us

Ron Paul unloads on Trump and accuses him of doing the ‘bidding’ of the ‘Deep State’

Published

2 mins ago

on

For many years, former Rep. Ron Paul was the most prominent libertarian in Congress — often frustrating fellow Republicans by voting against their spending bills. Paul, now 84, left Congress in early January 2013 but still speaks out about politics. And in his February 24 column for the Ron Paul Institute’s website, the Texas libertarian is vehemently critical of President Donald Trump for, as he sees it, throwing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul hasn’t always been critical of Trump. The former Texas congressman asserts that in 2016, Trump “upset the Washington apple cart” and “set elements of the Deep State in motion against him.” But Paul quickly adds that Trump has since become part of the “Deep State” he once challenged.

“Trump loved it when WikiLeaks exposed the criminality of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party as it cheated to deprive Bernie Sanders of the Democratic Party nomination,” Paul writes. “WikiLeaks’ release of the (Democratic National Committee) e-mails exposed the deep corruption at the heart of U.S. politics, and as a candidate, Trump loved the transparency. Then Trump got elected.”

Paul goes on to say that the “real tragedy of the Trump presidency” is “nowhere better demonstrated than in Trump’s 180-degree turn away from WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange.”

According to Paul, Trump’s administration is pushing for a “show trial of Assange worthy of the worst of the Soviet era” — and the U.S. “is seeking a 175-year prison sentence.”

“It is ironic that a President Trump, who has been (a) victim of so much Deep State meddling, has done the Deep State’s bidding when it comes to Assange and WikiLeaks,” Paul laments. “President Trump should preempt the inevitable U.S. show trial of Assange by granting the journalist blanket pardon under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ron Paul unloads on Trump and accuses him of doing the ‘bidding’ of the ‘Deep State’

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

For many years, former Rep. Ron Paul was the most prominent libertarian in Congress — often frustrating fellow Republicans by voting against their spending bills. Paul, now 84, left Congress in early January 2013 but still speaks out about politics. And in his February 24 column for the Ron Paul Institute’s website, the Texas libertarian is vehemently critical of President Donald Trump for, as he sees it, throwing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under the bus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why is Trump trying to kill a small agency with a big impact on public safety?

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Pipe fitter Jody Gooch and welders Sedrick Stallworth and William Rolls Jr. stood just feet away when a tank exploded at the Packaging Corporation of America pulp and paper mill in DeRidder, Louisiana. The blast killed the contract workers, injured seven others and hurtled the 80-foot tank six stories into the air.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) concluded that welding sparks likely ignited turpentine vapors that built up inside the tank, and the agency released a comprehensive incident report and safety video to protect workers at other mills.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Just not factual’: CNN’s Camerota corners GOP lawmaker about Trump spreading coronavirus misinformation

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday grilled Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) about President Donald Trump's widely panned response to the coronavirus epidemic.

During an interview with Hurd, Camerota asked whether he really had confidence in Vice President Mike Pence's ability to lead the federal government's efforts to contain the virus.

Hurd tried to turn that question back against the CNN host by saying she sounded like she was saying the Centers for Disease Control weren't properly focused on fighting the outbreak.

"No!" Camerota countered. "I'm intimating that there is different information coming out of the government. The press conference yesterday had all sorts of things that were just not factual. The president didn't seem to know the fatality rate of coronavirus versus the flu. He's been trying to tamp down concerns and I'm just trying to make sure everybody's on the same page."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image