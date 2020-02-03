Sales were up during the holidays, but companies like Pier 1, Papyrus and Express say they’re closing 1,000 stores. And that’s just the beginning
The 10,800 stores closed by retailers last year wasn’t enough: just one month into 2020, they have announced plans to close 1,000 more.“It’s sad, there are a lot of things closing,” said Patti Maher, 57, of Orland Park, Ill., browsing liquidation sales at Papyrus’s Water Tower Place store in Chicago on Wednesday. The greeting card chain is closing all 254 stores after seeking bankruptcy protection in mid-January.Maher blamed shoppers’ growing reliance on Amazon, saying she still prefers shopping in stores.“I try to support the little guys, not just big companies,” she said.The news looks grim …
Breaking Banner
Iowa crowd goes wild as MSNBC’s Mika denounces Joni Ernst as a ‘useful idiot’
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski drew another round of cheers at an Iowa coffee shop by denouncing Sen. Joni Ernst and other Republican senators as "useful idiots."
The "Morning Joe" co-host mocked President Donald Trump as a "stone-cold idiot" for confusing Kansas with Missouri, drawing a round of cheers from customers at Java Joe's in Des Moines, and she got another round by taking a shot at their junior senator for suggesting Joe Biden should be impeached, if elected.
Breaking Banner
Lindsey Graham faces revolt from GOP lawmakers over plan to investigate whistleblower: WaPo reporter
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" on Monday morning, Washington Post congressional reporter Rachael Bade claimed some Republican lawmakers are balking at a plan by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to go after the whistleblower whose report led to the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower, stating, "The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower," before adding, “I want to understand how all this crap started.”
Our image of dinosaurs was shaped by Victorian popularity contests
Our understanding of dinosaurs is undergoing a revolution. Thanks to new research, animals that were until recently depicted with a sleek coat of scales now sport feathers, quills, spines and fluff.
But not everyone has an interest in this particular vision of dinosaurs. The upcoming Jurassic World 3, for instance, will likely continue to air the recognisable scaly Velociraptors of the 90s. Meanwhile, mainstream bookshops such as Waterstones are selling Too Big to Walk, an anti-establishment take on dinosaurs by independent researcher Brian J Ford. Ford, now on his second edition, shows little interest in feathers and instead argues that dinosaurs were chiefly aquatic animals.