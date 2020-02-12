San Francisco newspaper threatened after asking for data on gun permits in conservative counties
The San Francisco Chronicle’s request to Sutter County’s sheriff may have appeared routine to a journalist used to requesting government documents.But asking for information about the 3,700 concealed weapons permit holders in the conservative rural county quickly set off a cascade of threats and vitriol — after the sheriff announced on Facebook he was legally obligated to provide the names.Now, the Chronicle has been forced to increase security at its newsroom and for its reporters. Gun owners across the country are livid, fearing a newspaper in one of America’s most liberal cities wants to “d…
Actor Jussie Smollett faces new disorderly conduct charges in alleged fake attack
CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett is facing new criminal charges nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct counts against him for allegedly orchestrating a racist, homophobic attack on himself early last year.Smollett was indicted by a special Cook County grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making four separate false reports regarding what police said was a faked attack. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb announced the charges in a news release Tuesday, saying that “further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is ‘in the interest of justice.’ ”In deciding... (more…)
Two years on, journey of Florida shooting survivors captured on screen
Two years after a shooting rampage at a school in Parkland, Florida, "the rage, the frustration, the trauma" of the survivors is the focus of a new documentary called "Us Kids" that aims to put gun violence at the heart of this year's US presidential race.
The film looks at the ways in which the massacre of 17 people by a former student at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school affected the lives of those who survived the attack, and follows their first steps towards becoming high-profile anti-gun violence activists.
Of all the survivors, Emma Gonzalez has become the face of frustration among young people at the lack of political response to endemic gun violence in the United States, which last year suffered a record 417 shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).