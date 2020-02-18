SC sheriff who allegedly punched woman is released on bond after new 15-count corruption indictment

A South Carolina sheriff who was accused of punching a woman is facing 15 new charges from two new indictments that were unsealed on Tuesday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson unveiled the indictments against Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland in an announcement Tuesday morning.

The new charges accuse Strickland of corruption and misuse of his office.

WCSC reported:

The new indictments allege Strickland made deputies and sheriff’s office staff spend time on duty working on improvements to his home, land and other properties as well as his political campaign. He also allegedly used county property including vehicles for his personal benefit. Wilson also said the indictments allege Strickland used public funds of Colleton County to be spent on non-official lodging expenses during a law enforcement conference in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Strickland also allegedly provided schedule IV controlled substances to a subordinate who did not have a valid prescription for the substance and has been accused of providing alcohol to a subordinate under the age of 21, attorney general spokesman Robert Kittle said. He also has been accused of illegally distributed the prescription drugs Ambien and Adderall, according to Wilson.

Strickland was also charged with second-degree domestic violence last year after police accused him of punching a women who lived with him.

At a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, a judge set Strickland’s bond at $25,000. The judge said that the suspended sheriff will not be confined to house arrest or be forced to wear a GPS monitor while he is awaiting trial.

#happeningnow State lays out indictments against CCSO Sheriff- says these indictments were being investigated prior to Strickland Nov 2019 Domestic violence charge @ABCNews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/pExv9DmZWU — Anne Emerson (@AnneTEmerson) February 18, 2020

Judge Benjamin sets $25K secured bond, surrender firearms and wear a GPS – no house arrest – for sheriff Strickland pic.twitter.com/5ISFLK7cPw — John Monk (@jmonkatthestate) February 18, 2020

Just in From @policereporter: bond has been set at Colleton Co Sheriff R.A. Strickland @ $25k, he must not have contact with the sheriff's office, must surrender any guns to SLED and wear a GPS monitor. #chsnews — Chaunte' Turner (@ChaunteLive5) February 18, 2020