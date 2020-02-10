Scientists are investigating a mysterious repeating radio signal from outside our galaxy

Nearly 500 million light years away, a mysterious radio signal is repeating itself.

It’s a new piece in the puzzle of fast radio bursts (FRBs) — short bursts of radio waves that are so powerful that scientists are able to detect them on Earth, despite their extragalactic origins. Fast radio bursts are hard to study because of how brief they are, meaning telescopes can’t often focus on them in time to get a good look.

Hence, the new discovery of a fast radio burst that repeats once every 16 days is a major clue, and marks the first time scientists have documented a predictable pattern among these mysterious repeating signals that are originating deep in space.

“We conclude that this is the first detected periodicity of any kind in an FRB source,” the researchers said in the paper. “The discovery of a 16.35-day periodicity in a repeating FRB source is an important clue to the nature of this object.” The repeating FRB has been dubbed FRB 180916.J0158+65.

The specific astrophysical event that causes FRBs is still unknown, although all observed FRBs are from galaxies outside our own. Such signals were first spotted in 2007. It was previously thought that such pulses were random, but according to the aforementioned paper published on the server arXiv in late January, researchers studying FRBs discovered that FRB 180916.J0158+65 is a “repeater,” meaning it emits bursts repeatedly and follows a regular pattern.