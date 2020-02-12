Seth Meyers: Trump is so bad at looking innocent he’d admit he wants to kill again at a parole hearing
It’s been only a week since the Republican Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump of the crimes he admitted to. In the wake of that, the president has fired anyone who complied with subpoenas and testified before Congress, and he’s even retaliated against the family of people who testified when he fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s brother.
He’s so bad at looking innocent, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers said that Trump couldn’t even make it through a parole hearing.
“He was basically an inmate at a parole hearing, and when they asked him, ‘So what are your plans when you get out?’ He replied, ‘Uh, I’d like to kill again,'” Meyers joked.
See the “Closer Look” segment below:
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo hilariously mocks Susan Collins for asking why people keep linking her vote to Trump learning his lesson
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is being still criticized by Americans for her claim that President Donald Trump has learned his lesson. But worse, Trump has shown Collins and the rest of the Republican Senate Caucus that he has no intention of cleaning up his act. In fact, he's said as much. When asked to respond, he explained that there was no reason for him to have learned anything because it was a "perfect call."
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP senator unloads on former colleagues for their ‘fatigue’ in challenging Trump’s abuses of power
On Wednesday, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sharply criticized his erstwhile colleagues in the Washington Post for failing to act in any meaningful way to restrain President Donald Trump during a week in which he has retaliated against impeachment witnesses, weaponized the Justice Department, and allegedly worked to strong-arm prosecutors out of a sentencing recommendation for his former campaign strategist Roger Stone.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg explores enduring questions about human value and meaning
The ninth annual Judith Davidson Moyers Women of Spirit Lecture was delivered on February 12, 2020 by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Judith Davidson Moyers Women of Spirit Lecture provides a public forum to discuss the most pressing global issues faced by women leaders today. In addition to exploring enduring questions of human value and meaning, the Women of Spirit Lecture reflects on topics ranging from environmental justice, poverty, war, and education.