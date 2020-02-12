Seth Meyers: Trump is so bad at looking innocent he’d admit he wants to kill again at a parole hearing

It’s been only a week since the Republican Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump of the crimes he admitted to. In the wake of that, the president has fired anyone who complied with subpoenas and testified before Congress, and he’s even retaliated against the family of people who testified when he fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s brother.

He’s so bad at looking innocent, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers said that Trump couldn’t even make it through a parole hearing.

“He was basically an inmate at a parole hearing, and when they asked him, ‘So what are your plans when you get out?’ He replied, ‘Uh, I’d like to kill again,'” Meyers joked.

See the “Closer Look” segment below: