Some nonprofit hospitals aren’t earning their tax breaks: critics
CHICAGO — On a recent morning at John H. Stroger Hospital, hardly a seat was to be had in any of the first-floor clinic waiting rooms. Not in audiology. Not in heart and vascular. Not in the pharmacy or ophthalmology.In other words, it was a typical day at Stroger, the central pillar of the Cook County Health system. Cook County Health is Chicago’s “safety net” health system, which means it treats all patients — a million each year — regardless of their ability to pay.Cook County Health, which also includes Stroger’s much smaller sister hospital, Provident, spent $377 million in uncompensated …
Wrestling with why Georgia opposes DNA testing in death cases
ATLANTA — The crude artifacts of murder: a couple of old guns, shell casings, beer cans.These objects helped convict the last three people scheduled for execution in Georgia: Jeff Cromartie, Jimmy Meders and Donnie Lance. All three denied committing their crimes, and all three asked for DNA testing of that evidence before they were to be strapped to a gurney and given a lethal injection.Could the DNA left on the items provide scientific proof that police and prosecutors got the right man? Or could it poke holes into what seemed like a solid murder case? And did the state have an obligation to ... (more…)
DOJ indicts four members of Chinese military for masterminding 2017 Equifax data breach
On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department is indicting four members of the Chinese military for engineering the 2017 cyberattack on Equifax that exposed 147 million U.S. consumers' personal information.
In a press conference today, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch announced the nine-count indictment to the public. Bowditch declared the Equifax breach to be "the largest theft of sensitive PII by state-sponsored hackers ever recorded," and thanked Equifax for its cooperation in the investigation.
Pro-Trump publication claims end of apartheid was ‘betrayal’ of South Africa
American Greatness, a pro-Trump publication that advocates for the president's nationalist agenda, has published an editorial that accuses former South African President F. W. de Klerk of "betraying" his country by overseeing the end of apartheid.
The editorial, written by South African-born author Illana Mercer, claims that de Klerk "sold his constituents out for a chance to frolic on the world stage with Nelson Mandela" by ending the apartheid regime that deprived South Africa's black majority of any political rights.
According to Mercer, de Klerk failed to protect a "vulnerable minority" of white people and instead handed the entire country over to "radical black nationalist movements."