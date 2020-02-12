South Bend politician: I worked with Pete Buttigieg — he did not respect black residents’ struggles
2020 presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg has surprised many with his strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, two of the country’s whitest states. But as the race moves on to South Carolina and Nevada, Buttigieg continues to poll extremely low with African-American voters. His own former constituents are condemning his treatment of the black community in South Bend during his time as mayor, calling out systemic racism in the police force. During Buttigieg’s tenure, black residents were 4.3 times more likely to be arrested for possessing marijuana than white people. We speak with Henry Davis Jr., a South Bend city councilmember since 2008, as well as legendary feminist scholar Barbara Smith, co-founder of the Combahee River Collective.
Bloomberg-Obama ads leave Biden out of the frame
As the eyes of the nation are fixated on New Hampshire, it's the candidate who is not on the ballot there that is the choice of an increasing number of New Jersey's elected officials.
This article was originally published by InsiderNJ.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is the candidate that seems to have benefited most by Senator Cory Booker's campaign being derailed by the Democratic National Committee's culling process which is evidently very much a work in progress.
‘Get on the Bernie train’: Sanders’ supporters celebrate New Hampshire primary win
Supporters of Bernie Sanders let loose with an ecstatic roar late Tuesday when the first of US networks called the all-important New Hampshire primary for their leftist icon.
"It feels amazing!" Ayesha Wadhawan, 26, a tutor who volunteered for the Sanders campaign in New Hampshire, gushed as friends hugged each other and slapped high-fives at a Sanders watch party in Manchester.
"It just feels like this is a huge step towards achieving positive change for people in this country."
Deep into Donald Trump's presidency, Wadhawan worried that hatred and division have soared.
Susan Pompeo, wife of nation’s top diplomat, will raise money for Kansas House challenger
WASHINGTON — Susan Pompeo, the wife of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has waded into a Kansas congressional race with an endorsement and an upcoming fundraiser in Washington for candidate Amanda Adkins.Adkins’ campaign announced Tuesday that Susan Pompeo had endorsed her campaign for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District.The release touted Pompeo’s status as a philanthropist and the former senior vice president of Emprise Bank, but it did not mention her husband’s role as the nation’s top diplomat.The secretary of state would be restricted from making an endorsement himself under the Hatch Act, ... (more…)