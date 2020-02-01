‘Star Trek: Picard’ nails one thing the Star Wars sequels borked
Jean-Luc Picardis getting up there, y’know.In the premiere of Picard, “Remembrance,” a frantic dashing up several flights of stairs leaves the once-spry Starfleet officer winded. He ducks for cover ne…
Mitch McConnell’s decision to orchestrate Trump’s impeachment defense will blow up in his face: columnist
In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political analyst Michael Tomasky speculated that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his Republican colleagues in the Senate will rue the day they refused to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump and seriously consider the fact that he is abusing his power.
By way of describing what he saw on the Senate floor on Friday when the Republicans -- with two exceptions -- all voted in lockstep to block witnesses from appearing, Tomasky explained what they will now face as they race to acquit the president with an expected vote next Wednesday.
US officials panicked an acquitted Trump will expand his secret personal international dealings: report
According to a report at the Daily Beast, officials in the State Department and the U.S. intelligence community are fearful that Donald Trump will use the fact that the GOP-controlled Senate will likely acquit him in his impeachment trial and wu ill then ramp up more secret diplomacy with America's enemies and foes alike.
According to the report, "Late into Wednesday’s session of the Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) asked a question of President Trump’s defense team: did they think foreign involvement in U.S. elections was illegal? The Trump team’s reply: nope. 'Mere information is not something that would violate the campaign finance laws,' responded White House Deputy Counsel Patrick Philbin."
Did Trump meddle in his tax returns audit?
The Senate is investigating claims made by an IRS whistleblower who has accused at least one political appointee in the Treasury Department of interfering with an audit of the tax returns of either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Senate investigators conducted an extensive interview with a whistleblower who claimed that there had been improper political interference with the audit process in recent weeks, according to The Washington Post. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who are the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, received the whistleblower's transcribed remarks.