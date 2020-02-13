‘Start with you’: Trump faces backlash on Twitter for seeking to root ‘bad people out of government’

President Donald Trump had his words come back to haunt him on Thursday after he called on “bad people” to be removed from government jobs.

“DRAIN THE SWAMP!” the president exclaimed on Twitter. “We want bad people out of our government!”

DRAIN THE SWAMP! We want bad people out of our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

The tweet was quickly met with responses from people who said that Trump should be the first to go.

Read some of the tweets below.

so that means you’re resigning then. cool — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) February 13, 2020

We sure as fuck do. Lets start with the impeached asshole and work our way down. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 13, 2020

That means get Rid of Ivanka Trump- she is the SWAMP QUEEN who is profiting off her job in the White House by getting trademarks from BOTH China and Japan while her father was in talks with both nations on trade. Time Democrats subpoena her!! https://t.co/B3XXLG19CL — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 13, 2020

then resign — Michael Goode 🦆 (@goodetrades) February 13, 2020

Remember when most of your campaign, from the manager to the deputy were thrown in jail while your closest advisor Roger Stone was convicted of 7 felonies? Yep, drain the swamp, all right. — Trump & GOP Crime Spree (@BenedictDonald_) February 13, 2020

So leave then — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) February 13, 2020

When a floater yells at you to get a plunger. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 13, 2020

We finally agree on something. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) February 13, 2020

Let’s start with you. — Mike (@ChaiMike26) February 13, 2020

When you leaving? — Butters (@Butta_Fyngaz) February 13, 2020

Yes we do, so resign. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 13, 2020

Just last night you hosted a campaign fundraiser at your own hotel you still own and profit from. You are the swamp. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) February 13, 2020