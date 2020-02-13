Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Start with you’: Trump faces backlash on Twitter for seeking to root ‘bad people out of government’

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump had his words come back to haunt him on Thursday after he called on “bad people” to be removed from government jobs.

“DRAIN THE SWAMP!” the president exclaimed on Twitter. “We want bad people out of our government!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet was quickly met with responses from people who said that Trump should be the first to go.

Read some of the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Start with you’: Trump faces backlash on Twitter for seeking to root ‘bad people out of government’

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had his words come back to haunt him on Thursday after he called on "bad people" to be removed from government jobs.

"DRAIN THE SWAMP!" the president exclaimed on Twitter. "We want bad people out of our government!"

DRAIN THE SWAMP! We want bad people out of our government!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone’s case isn’t the first time feds have been asked to help Trump politically: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Roger Stone's case isn't the first time prosecutors have been asked to take part in politically charged work.

President Donald Trump confirmed via tweet Wednesday that Attorney General William Barr interfered in the sentencing recommendation for Stone, his longtime associate and first campaign adviser, but the New York Times reported that Barr and other Justice Department officials had previously done him political favors.

For example, former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein asked every U.S. Attorney's office in the country to provide up to three federal prosecutors to help review documents in support of Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court in 2018.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

John Kelly: People who only watch Fox News to ‘reinforce’ their beliefs are not ‘informed citizens’

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly recently refuted a common attack by President Donald Trump against the free press.

"The media, in my view, and I feel very strongly about this, is not the enemy of the people," Kelly told a Drew University Forum on Wednesday. "We need a free media. That said, you have to be careful about what you are watching and reading, because the media has taken sides."

Trump's former chief of staff added: "So if you only watch Fox News, because it's reinforcing what you believe, you are not an informed citizen."

Continue Reading
 
 