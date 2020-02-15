‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 spoilers: Star says your theories are ‘very close’
Production on Stranger Things Season 4 has finally begun. Our first glimpse at Season 4 was brief, but it does confirm that Hopper is aliveand well, but stuck in Russia. While Netflix boldly revealed the identity of “the American” in advance, effectively cutting short any and all speculation on the subject, Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp says the rampant fan theories were always “very close” to the truth.A new teaser revealed that Jim Hopper was the much-discussed mystery man who appeared at the Russian base in the Season 3 post-credits scene. Considering that he didn’t die onscreen, most fans …
Trump’s budget plan could cut Medicaid and Medicare health services. Here’s how
President Donald Trump’s federal budget plan for fiscal year 2021, which begins in October, includes close to $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid that analysts say could hurt access to health insurance and care for the millions of people covered by the safety-net program.Politicians have tried for years to tamp down Medicaid costs, though soon after he took office, Trump said he would not cut the program.Medicare — which covers seniors and the disabled — is a kind of third-rail to politicians wary of alienating a huge block of faithful voters. Trump has pledged to protect it too.“I’m not going to ... (more…)
‘Invisible oil’ from Deepwater Horizon spill may have reached the Florida Keys
MIAMI — Florida Keys residents may not have seen massive tar balls and fish kills after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, but small concentrations of toxic crude were still reaching the islands and potentially harming marine life, as the extent of the deadly disaster in the Gulf of Mexico was worse than originally thought, according to a University of Miami study.Nearly a decade after the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history killed 11 people and dumped 200 million gallons of crude into the ocean, researchers found discrepancies in the satellite footprint that was used to establish fish... (more…)
Florida dad will remain in jail on charges of hacking girls with machete
LAUDERHILL, Fla. — The father accused of slashing his 10-year-old daughter and 17-year-old stepdaughter with a machete will remain in the Broward County Jail without bond on charges that include attempted murder.At his first court appearance Saturday, Dennis Anthony Reid stood stoic and stared blankly to his left as Broward Judge Bernard Bober set bonds of $50,000 on each of the other two counts of aggravated child abuse.Reid was also ordered not to contact the girls, who remain in Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.While Reid was learning his fate, their mother had visited the... (more…)