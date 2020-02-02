Super Bowl viewers disgusted by ‘gaslighting’ Trump campaign ad: ‘He’s trying to prove he’s not racist’

One of President Donald Trump’s campaign ads was released ahead of the Super Bowl, but the second was held back as a kind of surprise to viewers. Those who saw it were no only surprised but disgusted.

Interestingly, two Fox commercials ran on either side of it, so no other companies had to touch his ads.

So it looks like Trump's ad wasn't in a completely isolated commercial break but was bracketed by Fox ads so other brands didn't have to run their commercials adjacent to it. #SuperBowl — Ad Age (@adage) February 2, 2020

The ad talked about thanks to Trump’s criminal justice reform; families are being reunited. It’s an odd brag because Trump has spent the last few years taking children from their parents on the border and putting the children in holding pins with little food, water, clothing, baby supplies, medical attention, or even adequate bathrooms.

The criminal justice reform law has been part of what Trump claims he has done the best, but he wasn’t exactly the one who came up with the idea, lobbied for it, and got it past the House and Senate. He’s merely the one who signed it into law and held a huge press conference around it. Trump’s actual criminal justice policies involve more policing and supporting officers so they can shoot anyone they want.

As Wesley Lowery pointed out, the same people Trump supposedly released from prison for ridiculous low-level offenses, his Justice Department is now trying to keep those people in prison.

Given the Trump ad just aired during the Super Bowl, re-sharing our reporting from last year documenting efforts by Trump’s DOJ to lock back up the people freed by Trump’s First Step Act https://t.co/HaDbAsvT1k — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) February 2, 2020

Others noted the hypocrisy that Trump ranted at black players for bringing their politics into football, but now he’s doing exactly that with his campaign ads.

“Don’t bring your politics into sports!” Trump screamed at black athletes while purchasing a million-dollar super bowl ad — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) February 3, 2020

BraveNewFilms did their own ad responding to it.

The Trump campaign is spending big to spread false propaganda during the #SuperBowl. @bravenewfilms “fixed” the ad to show how this family of grifters has defrauded the people of the United States.#TruthMatters #SuperBowl2020pic.twitter.com/vQwf0tpgua — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) February 2, 2020

Mike Bloomberg was the only other Democrat to spring for an ad.

You know what would’ve been great? If all the Democratic candidates had coordinated for a Super Bowl ad that said, we’re all great, any one of us would be a great president, and we will all support whoever is the nominee to beat Donald Trump. And also no kids in cages. — (((Rachel Sklar))) ❄️ (@rachelsklar) February 2, 2020

You can see the responses to it below:

Alice Johnson is one person who won early release because celebrities brought her to Trump's attention. She deserved it. But there are thousands more like her in prison. We need a real pardon process that works fairly. We need real criminal justice reform. Don't be fooled. https://t.co/rx9TVXRqeI — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 3, 2020

Donald Trump just spent millions on a #SuperBowl ad bragging about criminal justice reform. Donald Trump chose *the* senator who made criminal justice reform impossible under the Obama administration as his AG. We wont be bamboozled or hoodwinked. We know who he is. — Mayor Svante Myrick (@SvanteMyrick) February 2, 2020

Gaslighting may be the only thing Trump’s good at. — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) February 3, 2020

WOW, did Donald Trump really pay to have a campaign ad during the #SuperBowl utilizing a Black Woman, free from an oppressive Justic System that’s STILL built against Black People for clout!!? The same NFL he SHAMED, for players protesting violence against Black Lives? HUH?! pic.twitter.com/SqmMhW7rHG — People call me Topes😜 (@topesbruh) February 2, 2020

Trump does nothing without expecting some kind of reward. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 2, 2020

they really sat there and aired a trump 2020 ad during the 2nd day of black history month. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/eQB0KgSl9z — jordan🥀 (@JordanxHouston) February 3, 2020

When you see Trump’s #SuperBowl ad attempting to frame himself as a president who unites families and fights injustices for black people: pic.twitter.com/ykF3ZUzGaN — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) February 2, 2020

Interesting that this ad makes it seem like Johnson was released because of criminal justice reform but it had nothing to do with that. Trump granted her clemency after being lobbied by Kim Kardashian. https://t.co/KaaBqBoeNl — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 3, 2020

I can’t stop thinking about the fact that Trump bought a Super Bowl ad to cast himself as the champion of black women prisoners. It’s mind boggling — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 3, 2020

Remember: 96% of Black women didn't vote for Trump, and more than 90% of Black men followed suit. But that ad isn't for Black people. It's fodder for his die-hard voters to say, "He's not racist, look at what he did for the Black lady in prison." Nope. Hard pass. #SuperBowl https://t.co/QuzuppWYqM — Derrick Clifton (@DerrickClifton) February 3, 2020

"THERE'S NO REASON TO COMBINE SPORTS AND POLITICS!!!" —MAGA morons upset about players taking a knee. "OMG I LOVED THAT TRUMP AD DURING THE #SUPERBOWL." —Also MAGA morons. 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) February 3, 2020

Trump running a #SuperBowl ad saying he reunited families makes sense after the NFL’s ad about how good playing football is for your brain — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 3, 2020

Trump runs a #SuperBowl ad claiming he’s reuniting families. In reality trump administration not only still has kids in cages they also haven’t been able to reunite kids with their parents separated by his zero tolerance policy at border. #SuperBowlLIV — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 3, 2020

Watching the #SuperBowl and a Trump ad comes on pic.twitter.com/7HqlSJj0kZ — Pablito's Cool 2020 Tweets (@PaulMexichu) February 2, 2020

Trump advocates Kaepernick’s banishment.

NFL owners donate to Trump campaign.

Trump pardons Alice Johnson/runs Super Bowl re-election ad featuring her.

Alice Johnson appears at NFL/Players Coalition “Inspire Change” dinner last week.

But you don’t want politics… — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) February 3, 2020