Superfan prays to Trump idol ahead of the president’s India visit
Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna is celebrating the visit of his hero to India next week the only way he knows how — offering prayers to a life-sized idol of the US President in his home.
The 33-year-old has built the statue — where he performs the Hindu prayer ritual “pooja” usually meant for deities — in the backyard of his house in Jangaon district in India’s southern state of Telangana.
“Trump sir, you are my god,” the devotee told AFP after performing the pooja.
“Welcome to India. I am so happy.”
Trump and his wife Melania are due to visit India and hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-profile two-day trip from February 24.
On his Facebook and Instagram accounts, Krishna posts images of himself wearing a blue or red T-shirt with the name Trump emblazoned on its front and back and carrying a framed photo of the American leader.
“I am praying to God to see that I meet my ‘god’ at least once,” Krishna told local newspaper Telangana Today last year.
Trump has built up a fan base in India among some Hindu nationalists drawn to his hardline rhetoric towards Muslims.
He is expected to be feted by some 110,000 people in Modi’s home state of Gujarat when he inaugurates the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium, the world’s biggest cricket venue, in a “Namaste Trump” rally.
Facebook faces off with IRS in big-ticket tax case
A multi-billion dollar dispute between Facebook and US tax authorities over profits shifted to an Irish subsidiary began playing out in front of a judge on Tuesday.
The Internal Revenue Service contends that Facebook dodged about $9 billion in taxes, while the leading social network says it is actually owed a refund, according to US media reports.
"This trial is about transactions that took place in 2010, when Facebook had no mobile advertising revenue, its international business was nascent, and its digital advertising products were unproven," spokesperson Bertie Thomson said in an email response to an AFP inquiry.
California to apologize for WWII internment of Japanese-Americans
Nearly 80 years after the US authorized the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, California plans to formally apologize this week for its role in one of the darkest chapters in US history.
State lawmakers are set to vote on Thursday on a resolution which states that the California legislature apologizes for "the unjust exclusion, removal, and incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, and for its failure to support and defend the civil rights and civil liberties of Japanese Americans."
More than 120,000 Japanese-Americans were sent to 10 concentration camps throughout western states and Arkansas during World War II after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order.
2020 Election
George Zimmerman announces lawsuit against Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $265 million
The man who killed Trayvon Martin was never held accountable for his crime, but he's spent the years since his acquittal blaming other people for persistent problems in his life. The latest news on George Zimmerman is that he's suing presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.