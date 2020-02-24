Supreme Court rejects Texas death row inmate’s appeal — but justice notes ‘pall of uncertainty’ over guilt
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected death row inmate Rodney Reed’s appeal Monday, but Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote separately to urge Texas courts to conduct a “full and fair” examination of evidence that raises questions about his guilt.“In my view, there is no escaping the pall of uncertainty over Reed’s conviction. Nor is there any denying the irreversible consequence of setting that uncertainty aside,” Sotomayor wrote in a statement accompanying Monday’s ruling.“Reed has presented a substantial body of evidence that, if true, casts doubt on the veracity and scientific validity of the evidence…
Original ‘Star Trek’ star blasts Trump — and his supporters: ‘A particularly heinous moment in American history’
As a genre, science fiction offers a vision of the future. But that vision is filtered through the present and the past. The way that a given science fiction story negotiates those tensions is one of the factors that separates the truly great from those stories which are middling, common, and forgettable.
Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek", which debuted on American television in 1966, endures because his hopeful vision of a future human society that had survived and matured beyond war, racism, sexism, bigotry, famine, greed, nationalism, environmental destruction, and other anti-social behavior, inspires its audience to be their best selves.
Former tennis coach sentenced to 6 months in college admissions scandal
AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas men’s tennis coach Michael Center was sentenced to six months in prison Monday for accepting $100,000 in 2015 to help the son of a Silicon Valley venture capitalist get into the school by falsely designating him as a skilled athlete worthy of a scholarship to play for Center’s nationally ranked program.Center, 55, received the sentence in a federal courtroom in Boston from U.S. Judge Richard Stearns, in whose court Center pleaded guilty last April to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.Center is the 15th pe... (more…)
Key California reservoir to be drained due to earthquake risk
SAN JOSE, Calif. — In a dramatic decision that could significantly impact Silicon Valley’s water supply, federal dam regulators have ordered Anderson Reservoir, the largest reservoir in Santa Clara County, to be completely drained starting Oct. 1.The 240-foot earthen dam, built in 1950 and located east of Highway 101 between Morgan Hill and San Jose, poses too great of a risk of collapse during a major earthquake, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates dams, has concluded.“It is unacceptable to maintain the reservoir at an elevation higher than necessary when it can be reduc... (more…)