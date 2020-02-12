Surprise! One in five Americans hit with unexpected bills after surgery
One in five Americans who undergo elective surgery receive surprise bills — despite their insurance covering the procedure — researchers said Tuesday, with the average debt around $2,000.
The paper, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, illustrates how difficult it is for patients in the US medical system to know how much their bills will come to, even when they have good insurance coverage.
It is one of many reasons why several Democratic candidates vying for the White House this year support extending public health coverage — currently reserved for the elderly and low-income — to all.
The study looked at 350,000 patients who received one of seven relatively common procedures over a five-year period. The patients’ insurers provided the researchers the bills compiled by the hospitals and doctors involved.
Each time, the doctor or hospital was inside the “network” covered by the insurance company, which means preferential rates were negotiated by the health system and insurance company in advance.
Still, 20.5 percent of operations resulted in higher-than-expected bills (also known as “surprise bills”) linked to surgical assistants or anesthesiologists who worked on the patient’s case but were not covered by the insurance’s network.
Some of the higher costs were associated with surgical complications.
US Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota meanwhile introduced and passed an amendment on Tuesday to the Ban Surprise Billing Act, a bipartisan proposal to tackle the problem by requiring that patients get 72 hours advance notification if their elective care is subject to higher-than-planned costs.
Omar’s amendment would require the notification to be worded in an easily understandable manner and available in multiple languages.
“Surprise medical billing is a troubling and all-too-common product of a system that prioritizes profit over care,” she said. “Facing a medical procedure is complicated enough. We should be allowing patients to focus on their care and recovery, rather than forcing them to translate a complex document.”
US and German spies plundered global secrets via Swiss encryption firm: report
US and German intelligence services raked in the top secret communications of governments around the world for decades through their hidden control of a top encryption company, Crypto AG, US, German and Swiss media reported Tuesday.
The Swiss company was a top supplier of devices for encoding communications to some 120 countries from after World War II to the beginning of this century, including Iran, South American governments, and India and Pakistan.
Unknown to those governments, Crypto was secretly owned by the US Central Intelligence Agency together with Germany's BND Federal Intelligence Service.
Pope expected to stand firm on celibacy in text on Amazon synod
Pope Francis is on Wednesday to release a much-anticipated text about the Amazon, which is not expected to open up the priesthood to married men in the region despite an appeal from a historic Vatican meeting of bishops last year.
The text could however make damaging the environment a sin, one of the recommendations of the bishops from the nine-country Pan-Amazonian region.
The bishops' three-week "synod" in October highlighted challenges such as the destruction of the rainforest, the exploitation of indigenous peoples and a scarcity of priests.
They called on the Argentine pontiff to open the priesthood to married men in the Amazon, as well as to give women a greater role to play and to make damaging the environment a sin, in a region threatened by massive deforestation and mining.
Venezuela opposition leader Guaido returns home — and fighting erupts
Opposition leader Juan Guaido returned to Venezuela on Tuesday after an international support-building tour and called on the people in the crisis-wracked nation to keep pushing back against President Nicolas Maduro.
Guaido -- who had defied a travel ban to visit Colombia, the United States, Canada and several European nations -- was greeted by a throng of cheering supporters at the international airport outside the capital Caracas.
"We're in Caracas now. I bring back with me the commitment of the free world, ready to help us regain democracy and freedom," Guaido wrote on Twitter, before tweeting a picture of himself at passport control that was captioned "HOME."