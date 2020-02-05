Susan Collins goes from Trump ‘learned’ his lesson to ‘I hope he won’t do it again’
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced that she realized she never should have said President Donald Trump learned his lesson. In a Fox News appearance, she tried to change it saying that she hopes he’ll behave more responsibly in the future.
Trump told a room full of reporters that he didn’t agree, and that he had done nothing wrong. “It was a perfect call.”
“The call was wrong. Parts of the call were fine,” said Collins. Adding he “should not” have asked for the Ukraine government to investigate a political opponent. “He should not have done that. And I hope he would not do it again.”
Susan Collins hopes Trump learned his lesson from impeachment pic.twitter.com/4Edge1Fd9v
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 6, 2020
Some on Twitter wondered if the experience had helped Collins learn her lesson on Trump.
I hope Susan Collins learns her lesson when she is voted out of office. https://t.co/cDwGucRoJ8
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 6, 2020
My apologies to you @SenatorCollins. You were so very right. He has learned his lesson. Phew. Good call there. https://t.co/Nty5KurS9A
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) February 6, 2020
On Wednesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum offered a stern warning to Republicans: Just because the impeachment is over does not mean that the Ukraine scandal is finished.
"I listened to the commentary," said Frum. "I feel like I'm in that living room with the frat brothers of 'Animal House' all saying, 'it's over.' I want to say with John Belushi, 'Over? Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? It's not over until it's over.'"
"Donald Trump fought this fight by shoving every piece of information into a corner and locking the door," continued Frum. "When Bill Clinton, when the Bill Clinton impeachment end in the January of 1999, I remember it well. Everyone was exhausted. You can judge the facts for yourself and everyone wants, decided this was closed. The facts aren't on the table."
President Donald Trump is so furious at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) that he's already cut an attack ad against the Utah Senator four years before his election.
Romney, who was elected in 2018, got an astounding 62.6 percent in one of the worst years for Republicans in a decade. Trump, by contrast, won Utah in 2016 with less than 50 percent of the vote (45 percent).
But Trump demands loyalty and with one vote, Romney was able to deliver the only bipartisan impeachment conviction vote in history.
The video from Trump's team calls Romney "slippery, slick, [and] stealthy," claiming that he was lying when he complimented Trump's hotels. He even accused Romney of being a spy who tried to infiltrate the Trump administration in 2017.
Since late December, 2019, when retiring editor-in-chief of Christianity Today Mark Galli published his infamous “Trump Should Be Removed from Office” editorial, there's been a great deal of buzz in the pundit class over whether Trump, after a highly publicized impeachment trial, needs to be concerned with possible defections in his white evangelical base. From an analytical standpoint, the buzz is mere noise, horse race politics nonsense from people who don’t understand that most white evangelicals have long since come to regard CT as “too liberal.” As John Stoehr observed on RD back in December, "It’s not going to change much."