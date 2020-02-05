Susan Collins goes from Trump ‘learned’ his lesson to ‘I hope he won’t do it again’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced that she realized she never should have said President Donald Trump learned his lesson. In a Fox News appearance, she tried to change it saying that she hopes he’ll behave more responsibly in the future.

Trump told a room full of reporters that he didn’t agree, and that he had done nothing wrong. “It was a perfect call.”

“The call was wrong. Parts of the call were fine,” said Collins. Adding he “should not” have asked for the Ukraine government to investigate a political opponent. “He should not have done that. And I hope he would not do it again.”

Susan Collins hopes Trump learned his lesson from impeachment pic.twitter.com/4Edge1Fd9v — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 6, 2020

Some on Twitter wondered if the experience had helped Collins learn her lesson on Trump.

I hope Susan Collins learns her lesson when she is voted out of office. https://t.co/cDwGucRoJ8 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 6, 2020

My apologies to you @SenatorCollins. You were so very right. He has learned his lesson. Phew. Good call there. https://t.co/Nty5KurS9A — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) February 6, 2020