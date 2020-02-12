Susan Pompeo, wife of nation’s top diplomat, will raise money for Kansas House challenger
WASHINGTON — Susan Pompeo, the wife of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has waded into a Kansas congressional race with an endorsement and an upcoming fundraiser in Washington for candidate Amanda Adkins.Adkins’ campaign announced Tuesday that Susan Pompeo had endorsed her campaign for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District.The release touted Pompeo’s status as a philanthropist and the former senior vice president of Emprise Bank, but it did not mention her husband’s role as the nation’s top diplomat.The secretary of state would be restricted from making an endorsement himself under the Hatch Act, …
2020 Election
Susan Pompeo, wife of nation’s top diplomat, will raise money for Kansas House challenger
WASHINGTON — Susan Pompeo, the wife of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has waded into a Kansas congressional race with an endorsement and an upcoming fundraiser in Washington for candidate Amanda Adkins.Adkins’ campaign announced Tuesday that Susan Pompeo had endorsed her campaign for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District.The release touted Pompeo’s status as a philanthropist and the former senior vice president of Emprise Bank, but it did not mention her husband’s role as the nation’s top diplomat.The secretary of state would be restricted from making an endorsement himself under the Hatch Act, ... (more…)
2020 Election
Even before Iowa fiasco, caucuses were on their way out
WASHINGTON — It didn’t take the high-profile disaster that was last week’s Iowa caucus for state political parties to move away from the party-run presidential preference system.Even before the Iowa debacle, caucuses were on their way out across the country. Ten states that hosted caucuses in 2016 — Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, Utah and Washington — switched to primaries for this presidential cycle.In the coming weeks, caucuses are looming in Nevada (Feb. 22), North Dakota (March 10) and Wyoming (April 4). The chaos in Iowa has convinced many in those st... (more…)
2020 Election
Experts say deepfakes could swing the 2020 election
It’s 2:00 pm on Monday, November 2nd, the day before the 2020 election. A video of the Democratic candidate saying something unforgivable goes viral on social media. Donald Trump shares the video and harshly condemns his opponent. Cable news outlets feel compelled to discuss the video due to its controversial nature. The next day, while votes are already being cast across the nation, news agencies are able to confirm that the video was a deepfake, but it’s too late. Donald Trump is reelected.I’m not going to tell you this is something that will happen, but this scenario — a deepfake disaster —... (more…)