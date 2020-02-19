Sweetened-beverage sales in Seattle dropped 30% after soda tax, new study says
SEATTLE — Sales of sugar-sweetened beverages at stores in Seattle dropped about 30.5% in the months after the city adopted a tax on such beverages, says a new study that also looked at sales at stores in Portland, which has no such tax.Sales in Portland declined only 10.5%, suggesting sales in Seattle dropped much more than they would have without a tax, according to the peer-reviewed study by University of Illinois at Chicago researchers.The study’s results are the first to measure the impact of Seattle’s tax on beverage sales in the city, and they may bolster claims by supporters that the co…
Lower taxes and higher wages in Mexico’s border zone have not stimulated businesses as promised
TIJUANA, Mexico — One year ago, Mexico’s president flew to Tijuana to announce his Border Economic Plan.The plan was designed to promote growth along the country’s northern border by lowering taxes, increasing the minimum wage and pegging gasoline prices to those of neighboring U.S. cities.“It’s going to be the biggest free zone in the world,” President Andres Manuel López Obrador said in January 2019 as he unveiled the plan. “It is a very important project for winning investment, creating jobs and taking advantage of the economic strength of the United States.”But local business leaders say t... (more…)
Nearly half of the Americans who almost never vote are the key to winning the 2020 election
A new study has analyzed the nearly 92 million nonvoters in the U.S. -- about half of eligible voters -- and now it's up to candidates and their teams to figure out how to motivate them to exercise that fundamental right.
The Knight Foundation released the results Wednesday of “The 100 Million Project,” the largest survey ever of chronic nonvoters in an attempt to figure out why they rarely or never cast ballots, reported Politico Magazine.
GOP’s portrayal of Trump as a corruption fighter torn to shreds as ‘complete nonsense’
Republicans who defended President Donald Trump during impeachment hearings insisted that he wasn't trying to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate his political foes, but was instead sincerely concerned about fighting corruption abroad.
CNN's John Avlon, however, argued on Wednesday that Trump showed these claims were "complete nonsense" after he unleashed a slew of pardons and commutations for corrupt former public officials, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who both were sent to prison after being found guilty of abusing their offices for personal gain.