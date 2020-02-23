Swing State poll shows Trump beating every Democrat in Wisconsin
A new swing state poll released Thursday shows President Donald Trump beating every Democratic candidate in a head-to-head match-up in Wisconsin, but trailing behind in Michigan and Pennsylvania.In Wisconsin, Trump leads each candidate 7-11%:Trump/former Vice President Joe Biden — 49% to 42%Trump/billionaire Mike Bloomberg – 49% to 41%Trump/former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg — 49% to 41%Trump/Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) — 50% to 39%Trump/Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) — 50% to 43%Trump/Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) — 51% to 41%In Pennsylvania, Trump trails the candidates by…
Here are 7 wild, bizarre and pathetic moments from Trump’s ‘campaign launch’
On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump held a rally that was billed as the official launch his re-election campaign — though he has never really stopped holding campaign rallies.
As expected, the president ranted, lied, and engaged in the raucous attacks that are central to his connection with Republican voters. Some of it was actually just sad, such as his continued obsession with Hillary Clinton.
Here are seven of the wildest, disturbing and pathetic moments from the rally:
1. He said Democrats "want to destroy our country as we know it."
Trump casually accuses Democrats of "want[ing] to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it." pic.twitter.com/4K79KlbEeR
British PM candidates clash over Brexit as Boris Johnson skips debate
Candidates to become Britain's next prime minister clashed over Brexit strategy at their first debate on Sunday but the frontrunner, Boris Johnson, dodged the confrontation.
The 90-minute debate on Channel 4 featured the five remaining candidates and an empty podium for Johnson, the gaffe-prone former foreign secretary and former mayor of London.
In sometimes ill-tempered exchanges, four of the five candidates said they would seek to renegotiate the draft Brexit divorce deal agreed with Brussels even though EU leaders have repeatedly ruled this out.