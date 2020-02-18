Tennessee lawmaker files resolution to ‘congratulate’ Trump on impeachment acquittal

A Tennessee Republican lawmaker has filed a resolution in the state House to “congratulate” President Donald Trump on being acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial.

WCYB reported that Rep. Andy Holt introduced the resolution last week.

The resolution notes that both Tennessee senators — Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander — voted against removing the president from office.

Holt’s measure also praises Trump for the economy, the 2028 Summer Olympics and 2026 World Cup.

Read the resolution below.

