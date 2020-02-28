Quantcast
Texas cops ask local addicts to bring in their meth so it can be purportedly tested for coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Police in Texas are trying to scare local addicts into bringing their drug stashes to the law enforcement officials so that they can be purportedly tested for coronavirus contamination.

Local news station KCRG reports that Johnson City Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page warning locals about the possibility that methamphetamine batches being sold in Blanco County have supposedly been infected by coronavirus.

“If you have meth with you, please get it tested prior to use,” the department informs local meth heads. “If you prefer to keep your meth in the privacy of your own home you may contact Blanco County Dispatch … and have an officer come to your house to test your meth for contamination.”

Many meth users might be suspicious that the coronavirus test offer is just a sneaky way for police to seize their drugs, and KCRG reports that “there was no immediate word on whether anyone had taken authorities up on their offer.”


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters freak out on Garth Brooks after mistaking his Barry Sanders jersey for a Bernie Sanders shirt

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

After country music star Garth Brooks posted a picture of himself to Instagram wearing a jersey honoring Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, some Trump supporters had a freakout, apparently under the impression that he was supporting 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“Can’t you just do what you get paid to do????" one commenter wrote. "Why why why does it have to involve politics!!! So sad."

“Nothing like supporting a communist to loss (sic) a few fans!” wrote another.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus will deliver a long-term shock to the global economy — even if it disappeared tomorrow

Published

44 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Even if the coronavirus fails to reach pandemic status, it will likely deliver a long-term shock to the world economy.

Karen Ho, an anthropologist who has studied the culture of Wall Street, wrote a Daily Beast column warning that the global economy will be shaken by the coronavirus, no matter how widely or severely the virus spreads.

"While it is of course difficult to predict how the stock market will perform, there were 346 companies set to announce earnings results from 2019’s fourth quarter on Friday; more than 1,100 were expected to release quarterly earnings reports the first week of March," Ho wrote. "Any additional news of lower-than-expected sales, production, inventory or profits will also drag down stock prices and related indexes."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s favorite pollster says his approval rating crashed just one day after coronavirus press conference

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Rasmussen Reports, the GOP-friendly pollster frequently cited by President Donald Trump, is showing that the president's approval rating fell by five points just one day after his widely panned press conference outlining his response to the coronavirus crisis.

According to its latest poll, approval of Trump's job performance dropped from 52 percent to 47 percent in just one day, and the pollster tells the Washington Examiner that continuing bad news about coronavirus is to blame.

Continue Reading
 
 
