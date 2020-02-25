Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas man assaulted girlfriend for speaking Spanish: police affidavit

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend for speaking Spanish.

Local news station Fox 7 Austin reports that 46-year-old Rogelio Moreno Lara was charged this week with “continuous violence,” a third-degree felony, for his alleged assault against his girlfriend, who told police that he has regularly demanded that she only speak English.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Fox 7 Austin, the woman told police that Lara earlier this month “got up from the living room couch and got on top of her on the bed and grabbed her head by her hair with two hands and shook her head while telling her not to speak Spanish anymore.” She also said that “he pulled her hair for about 15 seconds and slapped her once.”

The woman then texted a friend and asked her to call 911 on her behalf, as she was too scared of doing so herself.

Lara denied pulling the woman’s hair or slapping her, but he did tell police that the two got into an argument because he believed that she was talking with a former boyfriend.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Untreatable and uncurable’: Psychiatrist says Trump’s Harvey Weinstein rant was ‘a symptom’ of dementia

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

John Talmadge, a professor of clinical psychology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, believes that President Donald Trump's lengthy, disjointed rant about convicted rapist and former film mogul Harvey Weinstein was a sign of dementia.

After posting a video of Trump talking about Weinstein, in which the president went off on tangents about his 2016 election win and Weinstein's donations to prominent Democrats, Talmadge argued that this was yet another sign of the president's deteriorating mental condition.

"This was not Trump giving an answer to a question; this was a symptom," he said. "The condition is untreatable and uncurable. Alzheimer's dementia destroy (sic) the life of Fred Trump, and dementia tends to run in families."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s attack on Sotomayor and Ginsburg backfires as people point out conservative justices’ conflicts of interest

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

This Monday, President Trump attacked liberal Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Ruth Bader and demanded that they recuse themselves from any cases that involve him.

“‘Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump,’” Trump tweeted while citing Laura Ingraham of Fox News. “This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to ‘shame’ some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a ‘faker’. Both should recuse themselves on all Trump, or Trump related, matters!”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

If Bloomberg is so rich, why does he steal workers’ wages?

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

Michael Bloomberg has been pummeled over the treatment of women at his media and data company. Yet that is not the only blemish on the employment record of Bloomberg L.P. The company also has a serious problem with wage theft.

Violation Tracker lists a total of $70 million in penalties paid by Bloomberg for wage and hour violations, putting it in 32nd place among large corporations. Yet many of the companies higher on the list – such as Walmart, FedEx, and United Parcel Service – employ far more people than the roughly 20,000 at Bloomberg.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image