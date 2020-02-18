The brain of a lifelong bully looks different than the general population
One in fourpeople will show patterns of antisocial behavior at least once during their childhood and adolescence. From stealing to bullying, lying, or even committing violence, most people grow out of these behaviors.But for about 10 percent of the population, antisocial behavior never goes away, persisting into adulthood. In a new study, scientists scanned the brains of 672 people to discover that people who have antisocial conduct throughout their lives have smaller brains than those who do not.Individuals who showed antisocial behavior consistently up to age 45 had a thinner cortex and smal…
World Health Organization urges calm: Covid-19 coronavirus is ‘less deadly’ than SARS
The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose again on Tuesday but Chinese and international health officials sought to calm global nerves, citing a study showing most cases are mild and warning against excessive measures to contain the epidemic.
Nearly 1,900 people have now died and more than 72,000 others infected by the virus in China, with hundreds more cases in some 25 countries.
The situation remains dire at the epicentre, with the director of a hospital in the central city of Wuhan becoming the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness.
But Chinese officials released a study showing most patients have mild cases of the illness, and World Health Organization officials said the mortality rate was relatively low.
Rush Limbaugh: ‘Nice guy’ Trump called and told me to not apologize for my anti-gay comments about Pete Buttigieg
Rush Limbaugh, who recently was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, days later turned around and made nasty, homophobic comments about Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and his marriage to his husband Chasten.
Legal expert cited by the White House thinks Trump was guilty as charged
The White House justified pardoning former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik by listing legal scholars who supported the presidential move.
"Among others, this pardon is supported by Rudy Giuliani, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Geraldo Rivera, Charlie Daniels, Chief Paul Cell, Judge Ray Reddin, Former Chief of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department John Comparetto, Representative Peter King, Christopher Ruddy, Chief and Mrs. Eddie Gallagher, and Sidney Powell," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
It was unsurprising to see the White House cite Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell or Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy -- who never went to law school.