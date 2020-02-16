Quantcast
The Democrats’ delegate-selection system has a primary flaw that’s leading them to a stalemate

After spending last week following the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire, I started thinking of their nominating convention.No, not the one the Democrats are having this summer in Milwaukee. The one they had in 1932 in Chicago.Like their Chicago convention of 1968, it was bitterly contested, not in the streets but in the hall.No candidate had the delegates to win on the first ballot. The voting went through the evening and into the next afternoon before Franklin Roosevelt had dispatched of his eight opponents. Here’s how the great H.L. Mencken summed it up:“The great combat is e…

Huge turnout reported during first day of early voting in the Nevada Caucuses

Voters in the third state os the Democratic National Committee's 2020 nomination process began participating on Saturday.

For the first time, early voting is allowed in the Nevada Caucuses. Voters will be able to partipate in the caucuses by ranking voters during the early voting process.

"We are very excited to share that as of 5:00 p.m., we had more than 11,800 Nevada Democrats participate in the first day of our historic four-day early vote period!" the Nevada Democratic Party posted on Twitter, adding the hashtag #FirstInTheWest.

That number represents 14% of the total number of caucus-goes in 2016.

Master of false news gives right-wing Americans headlines they believe

Christopher Blair produces false stories he insists are easily identifiable as satire rather than news. His pages can rack up millions of views, and at least part of that audience believes the material is true.

Blair, 48, runs eight websites and five Facebook pages from his home in the northeastern US state of Maine. He says the claims his articles make are "ridiculous," such as that President Donald Trump's current term could be extended by three years.

But his content is widely shared by people who take it as fact, contributing to the spread of false information online.

Blair -- a self-described "liberal troll" and political activist -- says he knows what to write for his right-wing "target audience" through years of "being embedded in their world."

‘It is all BS’: New York Times columnist rips Mike Bloomberg’s ‘insulting’ defense of racist policing

Prominent New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow continued to blast former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his "stop and frisk" policies on Saturday.

"I raised two boys in NY during Bloomberg’s reign of terror on black and brien boys and men. They were being hunted," Blow explained on Thursday. "This is a moral issue for me."

That came one day after The Times published a column by Blow titled, "The Notorious Michael R. Bloomberg."

