The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
The coronavirus that emerged in central China at the end of last year has now killed more than 1,600 people and spread around the world.
The latest figures from China show there are almost 69,000 people infected in the country.
Outside mainland China, there have been about 780 infections reported in nearly 30 locations. Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan have each reported one fatality, while France on Saturday announced the first death outside Asia, an elderly Chinese tourist.
Egypt reported its first infection — also Africa’s first — on Friday.
Here are the areas where COVID-19, the virus’s official designation, has been confirmed:
– CHINA –
As of Sunday, 68,500 people had been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, where the outbreak was first reported.
Most of the 1,665 who have died in mainland China were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including the capital Beijing.
The fatalities include a US citizen — believed to be the first confirmed death of a foreigner.
– ASIA-PACIFIC –
Cruise ship Diamond Princess, quarantined off Japan: 355, plus a quarantine officer
Singapore: 75
Hong Kong: 57, including one death
Japan: 59, including death of one infected woman
Thailand: 34
South Korea: 28
Malaysia: 22
Taiwan: 20, including one death
Vietnam: 16
Australia: 15
Macau: 10
India: 3
Philippines: 3, including one death
Nepal: 1
Sri Lanka: 1
Cambodia: 1
– NORTH AMERICA –
United States: 15
Canada: 8
– EUROPE –
Germany: 16
France: 12, including one death
Britain: 9
Italy: 3
Russia: 2
Spain: 2
Finland: 1
Sweden: 1
Belgium: 1
– MIDDLE EAST –
United Arab Emirates: 9
– AFRICA –
Egypt: 1
