Quantcast
Connect with us

The most important thing every parent needs to know about car seat safety

Published

26 mins ago

on

Of all the important takeaways from ProPublica’s new report on how a company knew its bestselling booster seats left children vulnerable to severe injury or death in side impact crashes, there’s one piece of advice that stood out to reporters Daniela Porat and Patricia Callahan.

Don’t move your child from a car seat to a booster seat until they have outgrown their harnessed car seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early transitions from car seats to booster seats decrease your child’s safety. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents delay transitions as long as possible because each transition comes with some decrease in safety.

Remember:

  • Don’t move your child to a booster seat early. Children should stay in each seat until they outgrow the maximum height or weight limits of that seat. Just because your child can move from a rear-facing seat to a forward-facing seat or from a forward-facing harness seat to a booster doesn’t mean they should.
  • Check the label. Many forward-facing seats with an internal harness can fit a child weighing up to 65 pounds, and some even fit children who weigh up to 85 pounds.

Always Use the Tether

If your child is in a forward-facing seat with an internal harness, make sure you’re using the seat’s tether. The tether is a strap connected to the seat that attaches the car seat to tether anchors built into the car, preventing the harnessed seat from tipping in a crash. Without it, children can move farther forward or to the side in a crash, putting them at risk of brain and spinal injuries — or death.

What to know:

  • Check your car manual. The location of the tether anchors varies by vehicle.
  • Follow the instructions in the harnessed seat manual for how to attach the seat’s tether to the tether anchors.

When Your Child is Transitioning to a Booster Seat…

Booster seats are designed to lift the child up so that seat belts for adults fit the child. They are needed until the adult seat belt properly fits the child, which is typically the case when a child is about 4 feet, 9 inches tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to know:

  • The shoulder belt should go across the middle of your child’s shoulder and be off the neck, and the lap belt should be low and tight across the child’s upper thighs.
  • Your child must be mature enough to sit up straight and not wriggle around. An out of position child is an unprotected child and can be ejected from the seat during a crash.

Filed under:

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the terrifying truth about Trump’s hysterical, Nuremberg-style State of the Union

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

As Dear Leader wound up his State of the Union, and Nancy Pelosi tore its pages in quarters as she stood behind him, I had the same reaction that many colleagues out in the Twitter universe had. We all instantly recalled George W. Bush’s words at the end of Donald Trump’s inaugural address in 2017: “Well, that was some weird shit.”

Except that Trump’s speech wasn’t just weird, it was some Nuremberg shit, too, the rhetoric and Republican hysteria in the hall all too reminiscent of those terrifying days of the 1930s when Adolph Hitler harangued adoring crowds, the whole spotlighted production designed for Leni Riefenstahl’s cameras, with the intimidation dial turned up to 11.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They are afraid’: Dem senator reveals what Republicans say about Trump behind closed doors

Published

22 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

In a new op-ed published in the New York Times on the day Donald Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio called out his Republican colleagues for their fear of the president.

Behind closed doors, he said, GOP senators openly admit to Trump's flaws and misconduct:

In private, many of my colleagues agree that the president is reckless and unfit. They admit his lies. And they acknowledge what he did was wrong. They know this president has done things Richard Nixon never did. And they know that more damning evidence is likely to come out.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The most important thing every parent needs to know about car seat safety

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Of all the important takeaways from ProPublica’s new report on how a company knew its bestselling booster seats left children vulnerable to severe injury or death in side impact crashes, there’s one piece of advice that stood out to reporters Daniela Porat and Patricia Callahan.

Don’t move your child from a car seat to a booster seat until they have outgrown their harnessed car seat.

Early transitions from car seats to booster seats decrease your child’s safety. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents delay transitions as long as possible because each transition comes with some decrease in safety.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image